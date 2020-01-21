The Bizarre Experience Of Visiting New York's Hudson Yards Is Turned Into An Even More Bizarre 'Video Game'
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
The Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has a $1 million shopping budget to feed their nautical guests. Here's how they accomplish all of that.
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
We're not going to try to understand the music theory behind negative harmony, but we do really enjoy this version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.
A dog got the ride of its life when their owner went for a swim and they accidentally triggered the boat to spin circles for 20 minutes.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If it looks unreal, it's because Vantablack isn't actually a color, it's a form of nanotechnology. It was created by the tech industry for the tech industry, but this strange dark material would also go on to turn the art world on its head.
TSLAQ is an informal collection of obsessives pushing back against the cult of Elon.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
The debate over Senate rules opened up a small victory for Democrats
The beloved actor, screenwriter, director, author and historian was known as the famed troupe's underrated but passionate heart.
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
"Photographs have always been a way to cheat death."
Impeachment is upon us, and this is the singular question on the minds of Americans watching Donald Trump's trial unfold: can senators truly drink milk on the floor?
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
Need a nice big TV in time for the big game this year? This well-reviewed 65-inch model from LG is currently on sale.
A stray remark overheard at a New Orleans racetrack inspired an enduring nickname.
CompTIA is the world's leading certifying body for IT professionals. If you want to work in IT, you have to get CompTIA-certified. This massive bundle will help you pass any CompTIA exam, and it's just $89 today.
For years, the company has moved billions in profits to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes. When the IRS pushed it to pay, Microsoft protested that the agency wasn't being nice. Then it aggressively fought back in court, lobbied Congress and changed the law.
Most of us have limited choices about how to pay the bills, so it's easy to see why we rarely put our work lives into a moral framework. But maybe we should.
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
A dog got the ride of its life when their owner went for a swim and they accidentally triggered the boat to spin circles for 20 minutes.
Overharvesting and habitat loss endanger most of the world's freshwater "megafauna." But many species may yet be saved.
Students Sandralee Zinzen and Nicolas Nivesse produced this short film about a young girl who freaks out at the way her body looks.
Is he a white-collar criminal and corrupt politician, as federal prosecutors allege? Or is he one of the best mayors in Fall River history, as he insists?
How the president's reckless fixation on immigration threatens to shatter democracy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Texas has sent hundreds of prisoners to more than a decade of solitary confinement. Many of these prisoners aren't sure how — or if — they will ever get out.
If you're looking for a way to waste time at the office, look no further than Andrei Kashcha's City Roads project.
This dog is the polar opposite of the "squirrel!" dog from "Up."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
Taken mostly throughout Russia, Myakishev's projects tend to focus on unassuming subjects as they navigate their daily lives.
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
Cengiz Yar has seen a few things in his time. But it was away from the frontlines that he came to value a universal right: having a patch to call one's own.
The half-used ink cartridge wouldn't print until it was re-enrolled in the "HP Instant Ink" program for $4.99 per month.
The air-to-air footage of this Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 in flight takes our breath away.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
New research shows that tropical "walking sharks" appeared just 9 million years ago, making them the most recently evolved shark on the planet.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
Baby Yoda's cultural predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
After watching "The Last Jedi" after "The Rise of Skywalker," one writer has changed her tune about Rian Johnson's middle chapter in the sequel saga.
Getting social media love can save independent stores — sometimes.
The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial gets underway at 1 PM EST.
The National Weather Service in Miami issued a rare forecast regarding cold temperatures but it was for iguanas. Yes, you read that correctly.
An investigation suggests that the Washington Post owner and Amazon founder and CEO was targeted five months before the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
We can't imagine how insanely difficult this must have been to create, but we're so glad someone had that kind of time.
The Senate trial on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, began on Tuesday.
Oil-and-gas wells produce nearly a trillion gallons of toxic waste a year. An investigation shows how it could be making workers sick and contaminating communities across America.
Programmer Davor Jordacevic had a little fun with Google's Cloud Vision API artificial intelligence by giving it a spiraling image of the famous rabbit-duck illusion.
The iPhone SE turned out to be a popular phone when it debuted in 2016. And here's why Apple thinks the time is right for the iPhone SE 2.
Hundreds of people have been sickened by a new coronavirus in at least five countries.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.