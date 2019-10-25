How Your Cat Is Secretly Psychologically Manipulating You
The science behind how cats rewire their owner's brains.
The science behind how cats rewire their owner's brains.
Police are calling this driver "an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz" after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
Rory the Labrador can't process what happened to the balloon in his mouth.
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
The late night host gets to meet the "Death Stranding" creator and has a ball at his office.
This half-plane, half-helicopter concept fascinated people in the 1950s but why did the idea fail?
Some wealthy parents are concerned that after a certain point, money passed down will be damaging to the next generation.
We know college football's biggest programs bring in fans from all over the country, but all schools like to argue about which one has the best fan base, or the biggest fan base, or the most loyal fan base
Over the years, corporations like Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple have spent billions acquiring other companies and platforms. Here are the biggest acquisitions that they have made.
"Seriously, get home or I'll have you committed."
Despite shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of people, the utility company may still be implicated in a blaze that tore through Sonoma County.
Months after Valerie Plame was outed as a CIA operative, David Burnett accidentally took her picture while photographing her husband.
China's Yutu 2 rover came across the shiny material in July. A new photo may give us a better idea about what it could be.
Believe us, Mitch McConnell noticed the snub. As did Chuck Schumer.
It has left the beige-tinted margins and become social media's most glamorous look. But why does veganism still provoke so much anger?
Make your purchase on Amazon, and you can take $199 off the sticker price. Both the 128GB and 256GB models are eligible for the discount.
Were you watching Jackson State take on Praire View in Thursday night #SWACtion? Well, if not, you missed quite a play.
Here's a fun, personal story about what can go wrong in an otherwise fine UI when things are redesigned.
Since its expiration date in 1994, the legend of "the Milk" has been growing over the years. Sort of like mold.
Ambulnz was supposed to save the EMT community. But former employees say they were overworked and under-resourced.
We have precisely no context for this clip (other than reports that no one was hurt), but it's perfect.
On Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein showed up at a variety show hosted at the Downtime Bar in New York City. He was confronted by three women at the performance, who says they were heckled and one of them was eventually asked to leave.
The Parasite director is turning American classics inside out.
Following Wednesday's stunt by Congressional Republicans to storm a secure room, Judge Andrew Napolitano explained on "Fox and Friends" it's because of John Boehner that current House rules allow private interviews.
If anyone needed further evidence of Hong Kong's sky-high real estate prices they found it this week with news that a car parking spot sold for almost $1 million.
The disgraced founder got rich selling a shaky business as a values-driven movement.
Medical delivery drones reach emergencies faster than ambulances.
Are you a morning person…even after the sun ultimately burns out?
Here's how airline flight maps have evolved over the past century, from exoticizing to stylish to more basic.
The rhythms of American life changed in the 2010s. How everything from TV to Trump to Instagram messed with your head just enough that time feels like it melted.
A dedicated fan redesigned Nintendo's classic Nintendo 64 Zelda game in Unreal Engine 4 and it's a wonder to behold.
Even if Pebble the company is dead, it left behind a community that endures.
Those GIFs and memes you see littering Twitter might be putting a dent in the armor of the Golden Age of TV.
In the early 20th century, women's food started being described as 'dainty,' meaning fanciful but not filling.
Millennials aren't big fans of golf, which has significantly hurt the golf course industry. Now communities are debating what to do with these abandoned spaces.
A new study finds that even considering other factors, the walkability of a child's neighborhood has a direct correlation to increased adult earnings.
When it first opened in 1988 on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, it promised "paradise at sea." Within a decade, it would be floated across 14,000km of ocean and parked in an equally, soon-to-be doomed North Korean tourist resort.
Do not avert your eyes from these monsters!
To make the first affordable high-resolution inkjet printer, Epson first had to invent something called Micro Piezo technology.
The tech industry may be all the rage now, but being in medicine still pays.
The history of weapons technology suggests that arms often escape the control of their makers.
At a "stag and doe," communities come together to celebrate the spouses-to-be — and give them a financial boost.
The political dividing line in America used to be between Democratic cities and Republican suburbs. Now it runs through the center of the suburbs themselves.
It's scary to watch, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
Tourists and telescopes have sparked a backlash against American rule — and now the land's indigenous peoples want their state back.
From Rick James on a couch to enjoying a "Lazy Sunday" at the movies, these are the sketches that helped shape our comedic sensibility.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn't all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles' ceremonial first pitch.