How Worried Should Donald Trump Be About The January 6 Hearings?
Donald Trump has famously been able to wriggle out of many scandals but CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the January 6 hearings might finally be his undoing.
Donald Trump has famously been able to wriggle out of many scandals but CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the January 6 hearings might finally be his undoing.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Donald Trump has famously been able to wriggle out of many scandals but CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the January 6 hearings might finally be his undoing.
The internet went wild after the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair shared that Linda Skeens dominated the competition. Mason Mousette, a radio host at HOT 93.3 in Dallas, was determined to find her.
Jimmy Carr reflects on Sean Lock's unforgettable "Carrot in a Box" episode that completely flummoxed Jon Richardson.
In post-Roe United States, countless people are about to become everyday experts in evading the law to get abortions.
All dealer markups are bad. These are exceptionally bad.
Half-Awake Chris kept getting woken up by his hungry feline every morning so he built "a giant cat food marble run spanning (his) entire house."
There are reasons to cross this line, but "The Terminal List's" aren't good.
"The latest mass murder in America didn't involve guns," began the senator's radio ad that became incorrect before it even hit the air.
Heart's signature song is hard enough to perform on an acoustic guitar, but Luna Lee takes things to the next level with a 6th century many-stringed Korean zither.
Some pearls of wisdom, perhaps.
Doctors who have spent their careers promoting vasectomies are finding themselves thrust into the spotlight.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Greenland is one of the least understood landmasses in the world, with scientists only recently discovering a hidden world of fjords, canyons and mountains underneath its massive ice sheet.
Motherboard is publishing parts of the code for the Anom encrypted messaging app, which was secretly managed by the FBI in order to monitor organized crime on a global scale.
Paramedic, firefighter and army veteran Matt Pelak outlines how to respond to an active shooting situation, and why schools and businesses must have plans in place.
Here's what's actually happening.
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.
The global supply chain crisis, driven by climate change, war and the pandemic, has left countries all over the world without access to staple items.
From cosplaying as a fishmonger to pasting a kid during a game of rugby, here are his wildest moments.
Schnapp advised the singer to "slide into his DMs."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Norway has one of the highest standards of living compared with many other European countries. Here's the secret to their success.
The $44 billion acquisition is reportedly "in peril."
The folks at Huckberry have put out their list of recent top sellers, and we either have or desperately want them all.
Tom Walker's Jonathan Pie character sums up the legacy of Boris Johnson in less than five minutes.
It's winter in Australia and for the first time in three years thousands of residents are flying to the Indonesian island of Bali to spend the July school holidays basking in the sun.
If you're a big fan of those primitive building videos where people build hidden temples or swimming pools, SunnyV2 pours some cold water on your dreams.
The Law Commission of England and Wales has recommended that the law is reformed to reflect the prevalence of non-consensual deepfake porn.
After going through a divorce and moving home for the 11th time, Barbara Iweins decided to take stock of her life — and everything in it.
The Wall Street Journal revealed Russia has a secretive smuggling network for snatching Ukraine's lucrative grain supplies, as seen in satellite photos.
If "being healthy" equates to not dying an early death.
I hope a potential suitor decides to sweep Martha off her feet — "not painfully," of course — or a nice couple invites her to be a third.
A CBS Sunday Morning interview with James Caan last year took a look at his storied career — and gave us a taste of the actor's penchant for cursing. RIP to one of the greats.
Over a career that spanned 60 years, the actor — who died at the age of 82 this week — was unmistakably himself: tough, to the point, and endlessly compelling.
New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S.—and previous heavy-hitter "stealth Omicron" is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.
Julie Andrews breaks down her practically perfect movie career with Vanity Fair.
"Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram to announce he had gotten his first tattoo. I'm actually surprised this was his first ink."
Longest-serving PM, known for his "Abenomics" policy, was shot while making campaign speech in Nara.
Taika Waititi takes a trip down memory lane discussing some of his biggest projects in TV and movies.
Brad Pitt has said he might have prosopagnosia, which affects his ability to recognize people. Here's what to know about the condition.
The prime minister announced his resignation Thursday, but the details of how and when he will actually leave are causing jitters among those who helped oust him.
Julie Nolke attempts to explain all the crazy things that went down this year to her earlier self using a very apt pineapple pizza analogy.
With "Futura" out now, here's some other beautiful examinations of teenhood from across the world.
Liven up your decor with a Moai lamp. That's a lot cooler than whatever generic thing you have on your nightstand.
Boris Johnson's resignation might come as a surprise to Americans who haven't been paying close attention. Here's a breakdown of the 33 hours that led to his downfall.
Reading one of the world's most exclusive gatherings from the reporters' pen.
From grocery 6-packs to boutique breweries, here's where you get the best stuff in America.