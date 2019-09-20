How Wisconsin Came To Represent Everything Wrong With America
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How the state best known for cheese and football lost its way.
Phoenix's new 'heat tsar' is betting on less asphalt, more green canopy and reflective surfaces to cool the sprawling heat island.
How advancements in battery technology could change attitudes about electric cars.
The Court's new death penalty order is almost too cruel to be believed.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
And it needs to end soon.
While the crossword remains a word game mainstay, what's appropriate has changed with the times.
One of the most memorable and controversial calls in NFL Playoff history, the "Tuck Rule" game sent the Patriots on a historic Super Bowl run and left the Raiders stunned in snowy Foxborough.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
Some of the qualities that make meat "meaty" are hard to reproduce with plant-based alternatives. Should we be focusing on replicating them — or trying to make new, tasty alternatives?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
CBS just would not get on board with the rest of America's broadcast networks.
A choir and an orchestra performs a rendition of "Jackin' It in San Diego" from the episode "Butterballs."
In an era when micro-targeting and algorithms dominate personal tastes, the upstart newsletter's real-time catalog of New York cool-kid sensibility is a terrifically unserious delight.
Kid Rock has says he won't perform anywhere on his 2022 "Bad Reputation Tour" if there are COVID-19 protocols in place. Rock made the announcement in a video on his Facebook page ahead of tickets to his tour going on sale at 10 a.m. today.
4-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci reveals to Rich Eisen that he's the one who gave Ving Rhames his iconic nickname back in their college days.
Nowadays, there are registries for everything — including divorce. Two new companies are looking to streamline the process of restocking a home after it's split apart.
But just like the 1998 Tiger Electronics toy that inspired it, the subculture has managed to outlast its novelty and remain active nearly half a decade later — it's no passing meme.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
On the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar bodyslammed "Jackass" star Wee Man through a table at dinner.
Leaked messages reveal the company has reviewed every Rogan episode and none 'meet the threshold for removal'
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
You'll be on the edge of your seat for this mesmerizing round of "Carrot in a Box."
For those times when you want to meet a spiritual jester in an alternate dimension, but you've only got an hour to work with.
Oh, everybody always thinks tigers are about murder and fighting. We know that tigers are mostly about chilling.
Dr. Bernard Hsu explains what happened to a 3-year-old child who ingested his mother's bottle of essential oils.
How Microsoft's 20-year-old antitrust battle prepared it for today's techlash.
Chilling in the hot tub, rainy days, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
FC Barcelona were a model soccer club — they had the world's best player (Leo Messi) and were winning every trophy in sight, until things started to sour — both on and off the pitch. This is how one of the world's most successful clubs fell into debt and imploded.
Social media users in China have called for a boycott of the actor's films, including the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
Back in 2018, Bob Mortimer completely flummoxed David Mitchell with his seemingly plausible claim that he always cracks an egg into his bath.
We firmly believe that Mr. DeVito's beloved ham deserves a prized space in our living room.
The world uses 42 million tons of toilet paper every year, and it's truly mind boggling to visualize how far that would extend into our solar system.
Seán Burke envisoned a future episode of "Antiques Roadshow" where NFTs get appraised.
The classic rocker is sticking to his principles, but he's got a backup plan.
Mitchell's decision follows Neil Young's move to pull his music off the platform.
Popular Science's vision of the kitchen of the future wasn't so futuristic after all.
Jonathan the 190-year-old tortoise has become the oldest tortoise ever. He was photographed in 1886, so his pictures now span over 136 years.
With its senseless violence and sex-and-drug-fueled crime sprees, 'GTA' has always been considered controversial. But it would have never achieved such infamy if not for Max Clifford, a sinister marketing whiz who never met a scandal he couldn't make that much worse
The stakes couldn't have been higher for Maradona in 1986 and lower for Elvir Koljić — a forward for CSU Craiova — whose solitary hand-ball goal gave his team a victory in the Romanian soccer league.
NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft was secretly equipped with infrared countermeasures for its high-profile 1983 European tour.
A Times investigation reveals how Israel reaped diplomatic gains around the world from NSO's Pegasus spyware — a tool America itself purchased but is now trying to ban.
"The Daily Show" has seemingly discovered the formula that goes into every "Joe Rogan Experience" episode via an analysis of a "Hey Arnold" character.
I just want to hold a menu again.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"