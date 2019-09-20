How Wikipedia Completely Misunderstood The Plot Of 'Ex Machina'
Shaun explains why the Wikipedia entry for "Ex Machina" needs to be completely re-written.
Shaun explains why the Wikipedia entry for "Ex Machina" needs to be completely re-written.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Shaun explains why the Wikipedia entry for "Ex Machina" needs to be completely re-written.
A goofy anomaly in a now-rarefied pop career.
Mark Rober perfectly trolls Jimmy Kimmel while he's away on vacation.
The tech giant has faced scrutiny from regulators over its in-house brands.
Inside scientists' efforts to capture the benefits of psychedelics without the trip.
It's the first time in 50 years that Toyota is releasing a car called the Crown in America. This one's a standard all-wheel-drive hybrid drivetrain and kind of looks like an SUV.
How Peterson's insipid "intellectualism" grooms the unsuspecting.
Underrated during "The Dark Knight Rises'" release 10 years ago, Tom Hardy's performance as Bane remains one of the best supervillains in the genre.
Alan Rickman's performance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" was so masterful, you almost were rooting for him against Bruce Willis. (From 2021)
Most of them are small businesses.
This week we've also got a pundit who made a bizarre comparison between two athletes, a bunch of willfully incompetent dads and a self-righteous right-wing TikToker.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The French Navy brought out their finest bagpipers to drop bangers for Bastille Day.
You can tell a lot about a person by where they store their butter.
Rick D'Elia fell down the YouTube rabbit hole during the initial days of the pandemic. Here's how it changed his life.
The most prominent NFT marketplace announced layoffs on Thursday that impacted 20% of their current workforce.
Nicholas Barber looks back at one of the most haunting objects in film history.
Andrew Callaghan takes a trip to SneakerCon (which also coincided with WeddingCon) and valiantly attempts to trade his $25 Walmart sneakers.
Indignation over its poaching of PGA players won't last. But Saudi money will.
He may pay Twitter billions. But it's highly unlikely he'll be forced to buy a company he doesn't want.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Dr. Oz has lived in New Jersey for more than three decades and now is running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. John Fetterman recruited "Jersey Shore" star Snooki AKA Nicole Polizzi to make sense of it all.
The country does not escape its various political crises despite its constitution. It escapes these crises because of it.
Being able to quickly slip on some comfy shoes and head out the door in a snap is one of the joys of summer.
"I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they've been looking for, and put it into geometry" is something Terrence Howard actually says in this speech.
It's a massive setback for the Democrats — as well as efforts to rein in the extreme effects of climate change.
The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" works out completely in the buff for a new ad for Peloton.
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a total redesign and Apple's brand-new, extremely powerful M2 chip. The tech reviewers who have tested it out explain what that means for the ultraportable Air.
For 87 years, the Murdaugh family name came to represent a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina. But now, the family has been closely connected to a bloody tragedy, allegations of embezzlement and a bizarre murder-for-hire plot to score millions in life insurance.
Ben From Canada breaks down the most climactic scene from Episode VI of "Star Wars," and comes to the stunning realization that Luke Skywalker's targeting computer was never going to work.
"The Gray Man," directed by the Russo brothers, cost Netflix $200 million to make. Let's hope they never get that big a budget again.
Here's a list of non-English language films that you need to watch — including horror flicks and heartwarming dramas, all the way from Japan to Mexico.
Mark Cuban revealed how his new company sells medicine for affordable prices — like charging $54 for generic brand drugs that usually cost thousands because of insurance and other third-party companies.
There was social media speculation on Thursday that the Grammy winner had been arrested.
The feeling is real and intense, and it's coming from inside (and outside) the house.
This word is the final boss for English speakers with different native languages.
Being a social media influencer is one of the top career picks for young people today. But the path is filled with pay gaps, burnout, unpredictability and more.
As the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, the US bares outsized responsibility for the world's climate changing for the worse.
Postmodern Jukebox's Scott Bradlee might transport you into another era with this next level ragtime cover of Radiohead's signature song.
"I ain't much of a cook, but morning meals I can do."
Who can troll harder?
The Washington Nationals manager wasn't going to get thrown out of a game without a fight as Jomboy explains.
Netflix's focus on international and non-english TV content will help it compete as the streaming wars intensify around the world
A Times Square billboard announced the magazine's supposed return this week with a cover bearing the George logo and a painting portraying Donald Trump as Paul Revere.
CNN's Jeanne Moos interviews the dog owners who recorded the surreal moment "calm" dogs were introduced to each other.
The prequel series to the epic "Lord of The Rings" fantasy will debut on September 2, 2022.
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Errol said