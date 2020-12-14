How We Can Get Rid Of Cars In Cities
Here are some of the most prominent policies in European cities to become car-free.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here are some of the most prominent policies in European cities to become car-free.
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
It's tough to make out with his thick Liverpool accent but it's quite the tale.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When you're younger, life is all fun and games. But there are some truths you don't fully realize until you're all grown up.
"I don't think they knew going into it that I was willing to put up a fight," says Lauren Kwei in an exclusive interview. "I don't think they knew who they were dealing with."
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
Here are some of the most prominent policies in European cities to become car-free.
A tale of a botanical mystery, colonialism and savvy marketing.
Don't write it off as a gimmick. St. Peter Stiftskulinarium's Silent Night dinner is Europe's hottest holiday affair.
Elise Roth loses herself as a race announcer reciting the lyrics to Eminem's signature song.
2020 saw many aspiring entrepreneurs hit pause on plans for new restaurants — or scrap them altogether for something new
The endless march through an endless March.
Binghamton, New York, got a record amount of snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, with accumulation exceeding three feet.
The Golden Fourteen were largely forgotten — but a few veterans and descendants could change that.
A Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, at times creating chaos and confusion.
Someone inserted the comedian ripping into the franchise while facing down Mando.
The Congress member would become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed by the Senate.
A dog is a man's best friend and competitor.
Actor Ali Larter has responded to the account by her "Heroes" co-star Leonard Roberts of his negative experience on set with her and the show's producers.
Nancy Floyd's new book, "Weathering Time," collects nearly four decades of anti-perfectionist self-portraits.
There are some phrases you just use without really stopping to think what they mean.
However much it might feel like it, a pandemic was not the only thing to happen in 2020.
Sometimes the most unusual thing about a will is not what's written in it but what it's written on.
It's almost like two different languages are being spoken.
Vanessa Bryant calls her mother Sofia Laine's lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful."
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
Every great story has an origin. Gamers have ours.
We've got some wholesome winter tweets and some topical content, with nods to Biden's pick of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the Dr. Jill Biden credential controversy and vaccine hype. Enjoy.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
Fellas, it might be time to join the "no poo" movement.
Social media platforms are letting conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine spread unchecked.
Terry Virts dishes to Joe Rogan about the isolation of space.
Insect-destroying fungi "may represent the next frontier for drug discovery."
The best Christmas movies of all time? The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Extended edition. Hear us out.
A man from New Hampshire built himself an Iron Man suit made entirely out of scraps during the pandemic and tested it out.
Porn is everywhere, but the company that owns the most popular sites is out of sight.
Many of our most influential experiences are shared with and, according to a growing body of cognitive science research, partly shaped by other people.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
The social media platform, which gained enormous popularity this year, served as a mirror of these often dystopian times.
The Brooklyn Democratic Party's first ever virtual full membership meeting went off the rails Wednesday, with party bigs miscounting votes and members pushing them for more transparency during a wild 13-hour Zoom call.
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
Get a 128GB micro SD card for as low as $18, a thumb drive as low as $14 and a massive 12TB external drive as low as $200 today at Amazon.
Amazon has a way of creeping into our lives and making things incredibly easy. With convenience, there are often trade-offs. Many people are unaware that they have a public profile on Amazon.
"I'm very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome."
The Biden Cabinet team is a hodgepodge collection of people who he just wants to give any job to, like Pete Buttigieg.
It doesn't take very many ultra-wealthy Americans changing their address to wreak havoc on cities' finances.
Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It went too far this time.
For all its exquisite engineering, the floodgate system known by the acronym MOSE is essentially a stopgap, a $6 billion duct-tape fix.
How two men tricked a crowd full of geniuses.
We'd recommend just taking a mulligan than risking life and limb for a golf ball, but you do you.