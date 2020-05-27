How VPN Companies Are Scamming You
Here's how VNP companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
Here's how VNP companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The coronavirus has shuttered adult entertainment, so enterprising performers are turning to platforms like OnlyFans. It could change the way the industry works forever.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When life gives you floods, make questionable transportation choices.
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, but public health experts say the actual count is likely much higher.
As we grind toward a summer of pandemic uncertainty and discord, we cannot help but want the creature comforts of the season. And because the landscape of the American imagination is littered with brands, many of our material, emotional cravings have an explicitly corporate dimension. So it is with Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a lime-tropical PepsiCo soda flavor that debuted in 2004.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
Here's how VNP companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
A wedding videography and photography company has sparked fury online for its response to a client who requested a refund after the death of his fiancée.
Staffers in at least one store were making their own hand sanitizer and their masks were made of T-shirts.
From Wilt the Stilt to Hakeem the Dream, we pay homage to the big men who ruled their eras — but would have been even more fun in this one.
A new perspective underscores the effectiveness of wearing a mask — even if you're staying six feet apart.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
We're told to never give up. But what if that's not working?
Out in Wisconsin, here's GoPro footage from a tree trimming that involves a helicopter and chainsaw.
Unsurprisingly, the reconstructed angle was a worst-case scenario.
Brazil's Black hair revolution continues — despite increased danger of police violence
An Australian surfer snapped into action when he saw a dog that fell off a kayak this week.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
Fifteen years after Eric Baker was fired from StubHub, the ticketing giant he cofounded, he bought it back for $4 billion — weeks before coronavirus utterly wrecked the business.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
A routine police stop of a Brooklyn man turned into a Kafkaesque nightmare when cops insisted he wasn't who he said he was — even after he showed them his driver's license — and shipped him off to a psych ward for not knowing his name, a new lawsuit claims.
The preservationists at Syracuse University demonstrate how to resuscitate a wet book.
The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency.
As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion reacher, to be exact), it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people of each state.
Watch as this pair of robot arms carves a rabbit.
I've never been big on social media, but there's one platform I absolutely can't stomach the courage to exist on: LinkedIn.
The class of 2020 has no idea what the future holds — and neither do we. Here's a look back at some icons starting on their paths to renown.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
One of last year's very best movies is currently 43% off over at Amazon. This is one we absolutely want for our personal collection.
As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
A new platform aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while benefiting unions and fossil fuel workers.
A shareholder activist group wants Facebook to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required and there won't be events with crowds like parades and fireworks.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
My aim is not to convince you that everything was better in the past; it wasn't. You had trojans, malware, endless pop-ups, terrible security practices, browser incompatibility, slow Java applets. No, technically, the modern web is more secure and more usable. This essay is my attempt to show you what the small and independent web can look like.
From the Bible to "Epidemics and Society" to "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," these works map out our post-pandemic future.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
Kim's racial ambiguity is hotly debated for good reason. But young Armenians all over don't always get to ignore complicated questions about race like she does.
Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were the first same-sex couple to marry in Costa Rica as marriage equality became legal in the country.
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
The severe flooding was caused by a beaver dam blocking a culvert, and it took a total of nine hours for the water to be drained from the streets.
Kieran Hamilton was the victim of a growing type of crime: burglars targeting people who have uploaded photos of their designer clothes, luxury holidays and sparkly watches.
Johnny Harris explains the International Date Line and discovers that Google Maps has incorrectly delineated the boundary.