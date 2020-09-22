Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In his new book, "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, And The Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty," Jeff Pearlman reveals the inner workings of the Kobe-Shaq dynasty, full of behind-the-scenes infighting, untold hilarity and endless controversy.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
Fall equinox for 2020 is here, that day when you get equal amounts of daylight and darkness. Except it's not as equal as you think.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
It is only in the last couple of centuries that we have begun to grasp that our existence might one day cease to exist forever.
The US Supreme Court changed size seven times in its first 80 years, from as few as five justices to as many as 10. Now, some argue it's time to revisit the issue.