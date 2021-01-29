Watching The Way Ugg Boots Are Restored Is Oddly Satisfying
Here's how a pair of Uggs gets meticulously restored.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
Matty Conrad shows you the ends and outs of shaping your beard like a boss.
One volunteer alleged that the 22-year-old CEO had pocketed vaccine doses. Another described a "free-for-all" where unsupervised 18 and 19-year-olds vaccinated one another and posed for photos.
The twisty thriller upends a dark genre's most familiar tropes, telling the story of a long aftermath and the guilt shared by those in power.
You know you're old when your students don't understand the concept of "note passing" and you do.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets to the bottom of the Robinhood controversy over their restriction of GameStop trading.
I volunteered to be vaccinated with an experimental hookworm vaccine.
Caitlin Reilly brilliantly channels the shtick of every Christian youth group leader.
Some online discourses resurface as if on schedule, like an itch that can never be scratched to satisfaction. I'd like to prescribe a salve for one of Twitter's most obnoxious perennial obsessions: fulminating about the books we were assigned in high school.
With Netflix's "Firefly Lane," actress Katherine Heigl is taking back control of her narrative.
Yale's William Nordhaus calls for a Climate Club of nations that agree to cut emissions — and sanction non-members.
"I decided to record my cart push to send to a coworker because we used to always try and make it one shot."
At a new exhibition, "Not Another Second," 12 LGBT+ seniors share stories of resilience, struggle and love during difficult times.
CNN's Chris Cuomo accuses Vlad Tenev of looking out for hedgefunds over the interests of GameStop investors who use his app.
It's not all sex dungeons and "50 Shades."
Judgment day appears to have come earlier than anticipated for scandalized megachurch.
A mortician explains how COVID-19 has completely devastated Los Angeles.
How to understand what the hell is going on this week.
"Lupin," the French-language series about a charismatic thief, embraces its source material — and then transcends it.
Also featuring when COVID is over, I am not smarter than… and Joe Biden signing executive orders.
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
The OG biohacker combines a formidable supplement lineup with vegetables and meat from his own farm.
A phone battery exploded after a man in China bit into it. "He didn't [bite the battery] because he wanted to test its authenticity," the man's girlfriend explained. "Actually my partner just has the habit of putting things into his mouth and nibbling on them."
The second daughter follows the inauguration poet Amanda Gorman to a premier modeling agency.
How a plant that hurts so good became the heart and soul of Mexican culture.
You start out bright and optimistic, but then slowly and surely, that optimism fades.
Marc Lore joins Bill Gates and Peter Thiel as the latest founder to create a city in his own reflection.
The notorious 1998 flop could have derailed a promising career. But in hindsight, we can now see how it helped shape the remarkable performances he's given us since.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has little patience when CNBC host Sara Eisen raises the argument that a 2 percent tax on people with fortunes worth more than $50 million might lead to the wealthy leaving the country.
With extremist groups already looking to seize the moment, Q believers are facing at least three major paths. The next few months could determine which they go down.
Whether it's paintings from garage sales or you want to display the few family photos you actually printed, there's a specific art to hanging your art. Fortunately, the basic rules of curation aren't as tricky as they might seem.
Jimmy Kimmel attempts to make sense of Marjorie Taylor Green being appointed onto the House Education and Labor committee.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching confectionery being made with such efficiency.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is even nuttier than previously believed.
Described as "cute" even in formal scientific journals, Costa Rica's tent-making bats defy negative stereotypes by living in harmony with each other and inspiring conservation.
Singer Tim Storms currently holds the Guinness World Records for "lowest note produced by a human." Here's how he sounds singing.
Yes, your data is used to sell you shoes. But it also may be used to sell you an ideology.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
As an intern on the iPhone design team in the summer of 2008, Angela Guzman created the faces that define the way we communicate today.
State Department emails redacted the former Secretary of State's preferred toppings, so we investigated.
Throughout her career Tyson refused to play drug addicts, prostitutes or maids, roles she thought demeaning to Black women. But when a good part came along she grabbed hold of it with tenacity.
Rowan Atkinson reflects on some of the most famous scenes he shot with his signature character.
Among all possible climate actions, recycling ranks pretty low in its impact.
Over the years, Apple has released quite a few watch faces with roots in history. Each one started as an iconic watch archetype and was remade to take advantage of the Apple Watch platform.
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.