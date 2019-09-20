Maynard James Keenan Explains What Tool's Last Step Is Before Releasing A Record
Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) explains what the last step in the process, in terms of quality control, is before a Tool record is released.
Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) explains what the last step in the process, in terms of quality control, is before a Tool record is released.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Louis Theroux breaks down the lyrics that sparked a TikTok dance craze.
"Six Seasons and a Movie" has moved a step closer for "Community" fans after creator Dan Harmon gave Newsweek an update on the movie.
Yang tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Simu Liu about the time his dad attended the premiere for one of his movies in a particularly attention-grabbing pair of glasses.
"The story behind it makes sense, but I rarely get to explain!"
Without robust federal protections, the country's widespread mass surveillance systems could be used against citizens like never before.
Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer) explains what the last step in the process, in terms of quality control, is before a Tool record is released.
Researchers recruited 32 "doppelganger" pairs who had been photographed as part of a series by a Canadian artist.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Keep your food fresh for longer with this vacuum sealer set with reusable bags and a glass container.
Why this season nine episode of "The Simpsons" has been described as being the moment the show jumped the shark.
Heavy drinking days dropped by a whopping 83 percent after treatment.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The launch of the iPhone 14 is set for September 7 at 1 PM EST. Here's what to expect, from new Apple Watch models to new AirPods and more.
Covid-19 budgets are shrinking. What's the best way to spend what's left?
Jesper Hellström had a bit of a hilarious misfire during his triple jump attempt in the European Championships.
A new book challenges us to abandon greatness in favor of more attainable goals.
Court motion submitted by ex-president's lawyers argues some materials seized by FBI could be subject to executive privilege.
American hero Joey Chestnut agrees with Rich Eisen that using unorthodox methods to drink beer is wrong. But he's gonna do it anyways.
The decision, to take effect by 2035, will very likely speed a wider transition to electric vehicles because many other states follow California's standards.
The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to immediately terminate the contract of district police chief Pete Arredondo, three months after a teenaged gunman took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Refuel Jo is the most infamous burger joint in Hamilton, but does it really deserve that reputation? "New Zealand Today" finds out the truth.
The Republican representative of Colorado filed a financial statement on her 2021 investments last week, and did not include eight crypto trades she made on the trading app Robinhood.
In the run-up to Halloween, we're stocking up on some incredible spooky t-shirts.
This bonkers clip was removed from YouTube but thanks to the power of Twitter, you have to see this to believe it.
From Catcher in the Rye to William Shakespeare, social media is filled with denunciations of "problematic" novels and novelists. But these debates are nothing new.
Parents thought this episode went way too far.
On loving and loathing some of America's most common public spaces.
"I made rookie mistakes on Amtrak's Coast Starlight train, like wearing uncomfortable clothes and trying to eat in the dining car as a coach passenger."
"If they don't put me in that, they don't have a hair on their ass," DeVito quipped.
Jake Paul's micro-betting app draws concern from pro bettors and problem gamblers alike, but there's a right way to do it.
The far-right House candidate lost, for real, to Dan Webster in a Florida Republican primary, but she blamed "election interference."
Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more, "Pinocchio" will premier on September 8, 2022.
We note all the significant additions to Netflix for next month. Some big-time movies will hit the streaming service, as well as lots of TV.
One expert thinks used EV prices might come down over the next few months.
Today on the anniversary of the WIndows 95 launch, we present a bunch of Microsoft guys celebrating to the unofficial Microsoft anthem, the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up."
Get all the details on Paramount Pictures' upcoming film "Sam and Victor's Day Off," a sequel to the beloved '80s movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
We're in a golden age of progress in artificial intelligence. It's time to start taking its potential and risks seriously.
Here's some B-roll inside a McDonald's in 1992, during their promotional tie-in for "Batman Returns."
Email and other digital communication technologies are damaging employee productivity and well being. What's the solution?
What do you get when you cross body hacking and car technology?
Here's how well a 300 pound bicycle encased in cement rides.
Here's how much technology has evolved when it comes to cellphone cameras.
Deep squatting is more common in cultures outside the U.S. — but is it better for our bodies? Here's what experts say.
Stephen Fry nearly cried tears of joy when Sirocco the kākāpō attempted to mate with zoologist Mark Carwardine. (From 2009)
A woman identified only as Jane Doe accused Sanz of child sex abuse last year
The district, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, just added two conservative members in May.