How Tom Cruise Made This Impossible Movie Stunt Possible
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Scott Walker's video feed gets cut as Anderson Cooper grilled him about President Donald Trump's lack of response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
This really should have been the official music video.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
Trey Kennedy got disturbingly close to the truth in this sketch.
Why is Boseman the go-to actor to play icons like Black Panther or Jackie Robinson?
Pizza Huts may go out of business, but they never really go away.
There are some clear cultural differences between Wakanda and America.
Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," has died at 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer.
We could watch this all day.
On the verge of this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard wanted to take a look back at the artists who have given the most to the music video, whether through heavy rotation on MTV, millions of views on YouTube or other mediums that predate both.
The cruel New Teacher Challenge is a viral prank making its way through TikTok that uses disabled faces like mine as the punchline.
The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse.
But sometimes the best covers are the ones we are least expecting.
In the contiguous United States, the farthest east anyone can travel without tripping into the ocean is the lighthouse at West Quoddy Head, Maine. But this spot at the northeastern tip of the Pine Tree State is not actually the easternmost point of the United States.
The recent scandal at Ellen DeGeneres's talk show suggests that the host's smiling facade covers up something dark — and hints at why that facade had to be created in the first place.
The Three Color Rule is applied in many of the best films. Why do filmmakers utilize it and why does it make movies better?
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
San Antonio meteorologist Justin Horne was lucky to avoid this blown transformer explosion.
Because I'm in Vancouver, British Columbia, which has handled coronavirus extraordinarily well, I decided to go to an 11:30 a.m. showing of "Tenet" on Thursday.
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Good racing tracks make good neighbors.
Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night that a ransomware gang had approached a Gigafactory employee with alleged promises of a big payout.
Progressive Democrat Aaron Coleman won a primary at age 19. He committed revenge porn at age 12. Some on the left think we owe him a second chance — but has he earned it?
This is both funny and straight-up terrifying.
This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."
Prisoners at San Quentin are trapped with COVID. We talked to them.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
The RBI aims to help solve posters' puzzles, but with strict rules to prevent online manhunts and dangerous meddling.
Ten years later, in a list that welcomes absolutely nothing related to clownery, we rank the songs that make up an album that shook the pop industry with its originality, oddity, inspiration and ultra fantasy.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
How much would you pay to protect your family from forces seemingly beyond your control? Is any price too high?
On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced a three-point plan to promote social justice and racial equality, which includes converting NBA arenas into voting centers for the 2020 presidential election.
A project done over quarantine becomes personal therapy for this craftsman.
A little dystopian thinking can go a long way.
Fifteen years ago, New Orleans was nearly destroyed. A new book suggests that the cause was decades of bad policy — and that nothing has changed.
The movie "Cats" really has nine lives.
New satellite images are giving a glimpse at the destruction that Hurricane Laura has waged across Louisiana.
With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.
When asked to explain what QAnon is, Steven from Texas folded quite suddenly.
The man was attacked in his tent at a camping site in the pre-dawn hours.
The integral was first introduced by Geradus Mercator, who needed it to make his famous map, in 1569. He couldn't find it, and used an approximation instead. The exact solution was found accidentally 86 years later without calculus in 1645.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
From the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, how have key historical events shaped presidents' approval ratings?
The money could not be touched until the child turned 18.
Changes in Spotlight Search on iOS and iPadOS 14 beta, a significant update to its Applebot support page and an increase in crawling from AppleBot signify that Apple may be launching a search engine soon.
Which teen movie cast had the oldest average age? Which actors played a teen for the longest stretch of time? We have the answers.
