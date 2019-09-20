How To Turn Any Cookie Recipe Into A Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
Bored of baking cookies? Don't worry, Adam Ragusea has you covered with this simple ice-cream sandwich recipe you can try next.
Bored of baking cookies? Don't worry, Adam Ragusea has you covered with this simple ice-cream sandwich recipe you can try next.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
COVID-19 vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, despite extensive interventions. It might take a deadly summer surge to change things.
It was one of the most iconic astronomical instruments in the world, and then it collapsed. How did one of the world's most important radio telescopes suffer such a catastrophic failure?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
He didn't get the highest scores, but this is still a pretty impressive (annoying) result.
Breaking news: vaping is good for you! At least according to a health journal entirely paid for by Juul.
There are over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, and this speedy solid-state drive has an impeccable 4.8/5-star rating. And since it's only $64.46 right now, it's a no-brainer upgrade.
Many commentators have made hay out of the Tesla Model S's yoke. Here's a demonstration of what it looks like out on the road.
It's true: "hardgainers" have a harder time putting on mass. But not all hope is lost. Here's what they need to know.
"Who would still want to be a cop?" Reporter Lane DeGregory and photographer John Pendygraft followed Class 219 at the SPC Law Enforcement Academy and created a series exploring that very question.
"Jackass 4" star Sean McInerney, AKA Poopies gets emotional discussing his shark attack.
Hospitals do a lot of good things. They save lives. They create good jobs. But because of growing monopolization of them, Zack Cooper, an economist at Yale School of Public Health, worries that they're becoming like a "Dracula" that "sucks some of the vibrancy out of a lot of towns across the country."
Sorry, but this is not going to be one of those analog vs. digital rants that goofball audiophile types like to indulge in at the drop of a hat. In fact I probably should have just called it something like: "Why you should never buy new vinyl versions of classic albums."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor," said the Fox News anchor.
Which invites a bit of pulpy pondering: Who decided that?
Bored of baking cookies? Don't worry, Adam Ragusea has you covered with this simple ice-cream sandwich recipe you can try next.
Michael Pollan on America's broken — but improving — relationship with drugs.
Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to? (From 2020)
It's like a family dinner, except for the fact that we have two African wild dog puppies fighting over a slab of meat.
I was once asked by a fashion magazine to shoot a men's fashion story. It was going to feature suits. Before the words even left their mouths, I knew exactly where I wanted to shoot it.
I mean, as fun as it is, fake dating IS pretty far-fetched.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Meanwhile, California utility Pacific Gas & Electric said its equipment might be to blame for yet another blaze that's already burned 30,000 acres.
Good front steps make good neighbors.
Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are hard to beat at full price. Add in a hefty discount, and we can no longer avoid the pull of the AirPods Pro.
This cordless vacuum-sealer can extend the shelf life of your food up to five times, and you can get it for a sizable discount if you pre-order.
We're updating our wardrobe for warm weather, so we're grabbing a few of these chino-cut shorts that benefit from having spandex for some surprising stretch.
Ride through the iconic Champs-Elysées and experience one of the world's toughest races from the comfort of your screen.
The short answer is yes, you can safely exercise when it's hot. But you have to tread (or hike or jog) carefully.
What happens when you do your job a little too well.
In 1980, the tumultuous filming and release of Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate" changed Hollywood forever
Blink-182 founding member Mark Hoppus shared new details about his cancer diagnosis during a recent Twitch live stream, sharing his cancer is "blood-related" to fans asking questions.
While almost any problem is fixable and an inspection will catch many major issues that could be hiding beneath the surface, there are signs of a well-maintained home that will be visible to the untrained eye.
The largest flower in the world emerges from a parasitic plant. Scientists are eager to understand how this strange and finicky botanical curiosity has persisted in the forests of Southeast Asia.
It's not just Apple btw — and when you open the app it doesn't show you 65 or 67 degrees Fahrenheit either. This is because the source data is measured in celsius.
International investigation finds 23 Apple devices that were successfully hacked.
Overblown fears have turned the public against genetically modified food. But the potential benefits have never been greater.
While it might seem random at first sight, there is a system behind the number of the US highway interstate system.
The founder of Amazon, who stepped down as CEO earlier this month, is scheduled to lift off early Tuesday with three crewmates on the maiden flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle.
Before it conquered the world, Viagra was a failing angina drug, and its potential was almost missed. Healx wants to ensure we don't overlook. other therapies
International Space Station (ISS) Commander Col Chris Hadfield relays in compelling detail what it feels like to be on a space shuttle launch.
The Otamatone rules. Not only is it a neat little synth suited for both kids and adults, it's also cute as hell.
While TikTok's #PickMeGirlTrend may have started as an attempt to call out harmful pick-me behavior, the trend has devolved into mainly female TikTok users accusing other women who participate in anything that might attract male attention as pick-mes.
Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen have completed their flight aboard the New Shepard spacecraft.
Jon Landau, the Boss's longtime close collaborator in matters musical and financial, offers a definitive answer about what Mary's dress is doing in "Thunder Road."
"At 29? I was out every weekend, drinking and smoking."
Matt Gaetz's facial expression immediately changes when he realizes the "supporter" is not who he seems to be.
Women eat, breathe and weigh less than men, which, in context of months-long space flight, could be a real game-changer. Plus, they bring soft skills that might make the trip a lot more pleasant.