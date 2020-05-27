Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

COLD, HARD FACTS

1 digg eater.com

As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.

IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS

neustadt.fr

My aim is not to convince you that everything was better in the past; it wasn't. You had trojans, malware, endless pop-ups, terrible security practices, browser incompatibility, slow Java applets. No, technically, the modern web is more secure and more usable. This essay is my attempt to show you what the small and independent web can look like.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample