Three Ways You Can Upcycle Coffee Grounds
Here's what you can do with coffee grounds, including using it in your kitchen or garden.
Here's what you can do with coffee grounds, including using it in your kitchen or garden.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
TV makers love adding things like "dynamic mode" or motion smoothing to supposedly enhance the viewing experience — but here's how they're actually messing with our eyes instead.
From the rise of TikTok to the Boomerification of Facebook, our data tells many important stories. We take a look back at the history of meme origins from the last decade-plus to infer how the internet and its culture have evolved.
When you run the lyrics of "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses through an image generation tool, you get magic.
If you want to talk about student loan cancellation, you have to talk about wealth.
"After buying 11 cars in five years, a near-perfect driver's car might finally cure my automotive attention span issues."
Here's what you can do with coffee grounds, including using it in your kitchen or garden.
There was undoubtedly a ton of hard work put into the remake — they remade the original PS3 game from scratch for PS5 — but is it enough to justify a $70 price tag?
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Thanks to "Winnie the Pooh" becoming a public domain work in the United States, we now have "Blood and Honey." And it's definitely not for kids.
Discussing our romantic partners online is an inevitable performance — one that can do a disservice to our actual platonic besties.
It's harder than it looks, but if you're into looking at houses and evaluating real estate values, this is the game for you.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Seth Everman does a duet with his dad that takes a turn that will hit you like a ton of bricks.
It's not too late for America to do something about it.
It took George Miller over three decades to complete "Mad Max: Fury Road" and the film finally made it to the big screen on May 15, 2015. Here's how Miller and his team pulled it off.
RIP.
According to data collected by PEN America, 1,145 books have been banned by school districts across the United States between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda race a short circuit with just one catch — it's all backwards.
With a 1440p resolution, Nvidia G-Sync support and anti-motion blur technology, this Asus monitor is an excellent option for affordable PC gaming.
Apparently, it smells delicious.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
TheReportOfTheWeek tries Papa John's attempt at "pizza toppings in a bowl" and you know things have gone wrong when he begins the review by saying "it's got this gross sliminess to it."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits after four years of dating. Morrone just turned 25 in June, and according to the creator of a popular data visualization, "she must now pack her bags (and leave Leo's villa)."
We're feeling a certain way, and these shirts help us express it perfectly.
We asked a psychologist why we get bitchy sometimes, and what we can do about it.
"Top Gun: Maverick" seems great until you realize how much of the plot is literally straight out of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."
SkilLeo shares the detailed 1-year process he undertook to complete some flawless full splits.
The Department of Justice released a photo of the top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago, curiously adjacent to a framed TIME magazine cover.
This week, seals' "banana pose" is the only thing keeping our sanity intact. Hope it helps you too.
Ever wondered if there's life on other planets? Or whether scientists can predict the end of existence? Bill Nye shares the answers to these and much, much more for WIRED.
Let's look at average numbers of lifetime sexual partners to reveal how subjective this idea is.
Dating can be daunting — here's how to be more confident when putting yourself out there.
Back in 1999, Serena Williams pulled off her very first US Open victory and first professional win.
The band begin a world tour in Dublin days after frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct.
Everyone's feeling the pinch, but some cities are considerably worse off.
Jon Kostas joined a study using psychedelics and psychotherapy to treat alcohol use disorder after struggling with addiction for years. Here, he describes how the experience helped him to achieve sobriety.
The 17 bodies, including 11 children, found at bottom of medieval well by construction workers show the "real horror" of antisemitic violence, researchers say.
For the world's greatest ultrarunner, mental toughness is just as important as physical strength. "It's not always going to feel great, but that's going to make us better."
Famous foodie Guy Fieri tells James Corden how he manages to simultaneously try a dish and give feedback without spraying food at people on "Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives".
"Don't use that AP credit! At least, not that way."
Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the "immortal jellyfish" — a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state — in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91, will be remembered for ending the Cold War, being one of the most influential figures of the 20th century and also starring in an infamous Pizza Hut commercial.
Plastic is a staple of modern kitchens, but it comes with a frustrating problem — it doesn't dry properly in a dishwasher. Why?
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton, and our desk needs these now.
OBF explains why American airports are considered among the worst in the world.
A Kansas City Royals fan had his birthday ruined by the worst baseball fan ever.
Because they denied treatment for her chronic vomiting condition.