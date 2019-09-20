How To Repair A Drywall Hole In A Matter Of Minutes
Tom Silva, a general contractor, shows you how to patch up all kinds of drywall issues with minimum effort and maximum efficiency.
Tom Silva, a general contractor, shows you how to patch up all kinds of drywall issues with minimum effort and maximum efficiency.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Sometimes, no news is good news. Other times, the most obvious news imaginable is even better.
"I was coming home on Monday when I screwed up my car pedals, so I pulled the gate out of place and went down my yard. God helped me and nothing worse happened."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The suspect pointed a gun at the cashier in a Chevron station in Arizona before another customer, a marine corps veteran, immediately disarmed them.
A new study from consulting firm Anderson Economic Group shows that it's more costly to charge an electric vehicle compared to gasoline costs for an internal combustion car.
Why is Arkansas the driest state in America? Where do morality and geography crystalize?
Tom Silva, a general contractor, shows you how to patch up all kinds of drywall issues with minimum effort and maximum efficiency.
For all that the model's experiences differed from mine, I devoured her debut memoir.
From health trends to the evolution of marketing, we can learn a lot about American culture from the history of breakfast cereal.
Is the huge US national debt a problem? It better not be!
What's it like to work on the decentralized future when you have rent due?
The bubbles just keep getting bigger.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We don't know what was the rationale behind this, but it is satisfying to watch it unfold in slow-motion.
Fully aquatic whale-rats. Praying mantises the size of dogs. Scientists imagine the future evolution of life on Earth.
One is much more direct, while one gets into long, discursive monologues about why he doesn't like labels.
The YC team began testing a co-founder matching platform with some early users in January this year and it went live in July. Here's what they've learned so far.
In addition to the side effects they often impart, it's not even clear if SSRIs really work. Where are our better drugs?
Licensed funeral director and mortician Victor M. Sweeney reveals how to get your start in the business, why dead bodies get stiff so quick, how the job affects his mental health and more.
Everyone from bawdy bachelorettes to married lesbians pay Ray the masseur to get them off. And he gloats that when it comes to female pleasure, he's the G.O.A.T.
In ways both large and small, American society still assumes that the default adult has a partner and that the default household contains multiple people.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Ambulance" directed by Michael Bay and adapted from a 2005 Danish film of the same name, will premiere in theaters on February 18.
Is "The French Dispatch" a beautiful, nostalgic ode to eras bygone or is it too twee for its own good? Here's what the reviews say.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
The German craftsman created the iconic spaceship using a combination of plastic, foam, paper, polystyrene and aluminum and 2,800 hours of hard work.
This excerpt from Reynolds' 2015 interview with David Letterman still makes us laugh aloud.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
The new social network founded by former President Trump may violate the terms of use of the software on which it is based.
Belinda Carr explains why everyone needs to take the videos about 3D printing concrete houses with a huge grain of salt.
There's nothing more satisfying than a scary story — especially in spooky season. Here are nine genius works of horror to read this fall.
When you can't see anything but the dog's tail, that's a deep hole, my friend.
Why a 1973 Swedish TV series is the biggest cultural influence of the year.
The volcano eruption on the island of La Palma was so powerful that it made the movement of two giant boulders look easy.
An industry that has long touted its equity and progressive values is finally being forced to address its 'white dudes with beards' problem.
Everybody's favorite goofball super hero squad is getting their very own action-adventure game, and pre-orders come with a digital comic and in-game outfits.
Here's the DIY boat content we've all been waiting for.
How many countries can you access without a visa?
The view from being a "list-maker."
Jon Stewart recalls the infamous time he brought out Dave Attell dressed as Adolph Hitler on his show, a moment he considered one of the biggest mistakes of his broadcasting career.
Experts want to use VR to teach abusers empathy toward others.
Coastal living, board games, not eating hot dogs: tt's all in here. We've compiled 100 tips and tricks for cracking the century mark, from dietary tips to fitness advice to the 25 things you should absolutely avoid.
The first trailer for "Unchartered," an adventure film based on the eponymous video game series stars Wahlberg, Holland, Antonio Banderas and more.
Is this a red flag?
This week, we've also got "Check your kids' Halloween candy" and Facebook's name change.
In honor of Carrie Fisher's birthday, here's a clip of Simon Pegg sharing a unforgettable moment with the Princess Leia actress on the "Star Wars: Episode IV – The Force Awakens" set.
Scientists don't want you to be going out right now. But if you must…
Redditor u/SmokeAndCannon asked the r/AskReddit community about the biggest asshole post from r/AITA, and users enthusiastically listed off some of the greatest hits from the history of the forum.