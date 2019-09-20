How To Pick The Right Flour For Your Pizza
A comprehensive comparison of how different types of flours change the way your pizza at home will taste.
A comprehensive comparison of how different types of flours change the way your pizza at home will taste.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Something tells me people won't be tuning in.
The proposal aims to make it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Facebook.
On Tuesday, Georgians will vote in the runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
Justin Vandehey says the demand for high-end paper is on the decline, but pivoting to produce boxes for shipping could save it — with Amazon's help.
Short answer: They're old.
A comprehensive comparison of how different types of flours change the way your pizza at home will taste.
The new laws will disproportionately punish women, LGBT people and religious minorities, critics say.
Your ISP, nosy roommates and even the government might be interested in what you're doing online. Thankfully, you can protect yourself without spending big with NordVPN.
We're rolling up to Christmas morning with the absolute most holiday cheer possible. The uncles and aunts won't even know what hit them.
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children said in a statement.
Everything you need to know about the once-in-a-decade chance to stop the loss of biodiversity — and how you can help.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Video footage captured from the Grey Glacier, in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, shows a chunk of it collapsing.
The money will go to more than 350 Hertz customers who say they were wrongfully arrested when the rental company accused them of stealing cars.
Formula One car steering wheels do more than just turn the wheels — they have nearly as much computing power as your laptop, if not more.
A common liver drug shuts the door on COVID before it can infect our cells.
Here's a handy look at some of America's most durable vehilcles in terms of potential lifespan.
Was HIMYM's "slapsgiving" gag one of the main reasons the show tanked in its latter years?
Brazil brought their A-game against South Korea, who paid the price, and Croatia toppled Japan after two hours and eight penalty kicks.
His contributions to Sight & Sound's legendary, once-in-a-decade poll have been revealed.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Tom Scott goes behind the scenes at UBC's TRIUMF, a particle accelerator center, to see how radioactive materials get transported around the facility.
Children who spent their formative years in the bleach-everything era will certainly have different microbiomes. The question is whether different means bad.
From the International Space Station to Batman to succulents, these are our favorite Lego kits to give as gifts.
The indomitable Bill Nighy sat down with Vanity Fair and broke down iconic moments from his career and revealed what it was like working on movies like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Harry Potter," "Shaun of the Dead" and many more.
These are the leading sources of the microplastic particles we eat, drink and breathe.
Daniel's sailboat is completely self-sufficient, from growing his own food to running his own utilities, and can freely travel anywhere in the world. Here's what his life is like.
From strong debuts to long-anticipated endings, these are the series that rose to the top.
The crypto has been heavily rocked this past year—and that's opening opportunities to cut into its outsized carbon footprint.
Jonah Hill is in love with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's daughter, and tries his best to win them over in the first new "You People" teaser. Directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Hill, the film releases on January 27, 2023.
A strategy to restore America's military deterrence.
Two new studies suggest that certain tetrahedral arrangements of galaxies outnumber their mirror images, potentially reflecting details of the universe's birth. But confirmation is needed.
Margaret and Dom Varlamos reminisce about Varly's Swiftwater cafe, the fish and chips shop they ran for two decades out in Whittier, Alaska, where nearly all of its residents stay in the sam building
Women are helping to close the driver shortage, though barriers still remain.
This week, a driver who's "sick of cyclists and their sense of entitlement," a letter writer who doesn't want their girlfriend to call dogs or babies "honey" and a blood donor who's worried about other people stealing their glory.
Sam Chui got an inside look into the numerous Korean AIr crew training practices, including what to do if you have an unruly passenger and different kinds of emergency landings.
Which part of the US has (allegedly) strayed furthest from God's light?
The game's creator, a Welsh software engineer, wrote Wordle to amuse his girlfriend. He could never have guessed where it would take him.
The docuseries will begin streaming on December 8, 2022, on Netflix.
Platforms are gambling with creators. They're constantly changing the rules to make the most money — even if it hurts the creators they built their platforms on.
"Should we just grin and bear it?"
Workers in delivery warehouses are subjected to extreme working conditions are are expected to speed up work so that all 'instant' deliveries are met. Here's how it takes a toll on their mental and physical health.
Never lose your keys or the remote control again with these handy Bluetooth trackers.
Exercise seems to protect the brain health of people and their furry companions.
Rhett and Link see how store-bought meals from popular food chains measure up to their restaurant versions.
"From big-budget blockbusters to arthouse fare, these are the movies we loved most this year."
Whole Foods plans to pull Maine lobster from its shelves amid a debate about its sustainability.