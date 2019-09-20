How To Perfectly Wrap Your Sandwich With Wax Paper
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Road Guy Rob has three engineering solutions to getting more people to stop at a red light.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
Now being sold in South Korea, the UK, and elsewhere.
A new docuseries details the rise and fall of the high street lingerie brand with alarming links to Jeffrey Epstein
Surveillance footage obtained by KOIN 9 reveals how Richard Russell was able to steal a Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 on August 10, 2018 from SeaTac Airport and take it for a joy ride.
Two years before Columbine, the nation first reckoned with an unprecedented four school attacks carried out by aggrieved teenage boys — a type of shooting we're all too familiar with today
Keep a watchful eye on your home with three cameras for just a hundred bucks.
How "Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer" got exposed as a fraud.
The secret to success in a long-term goal is accepting it's okay to quit when you have to, but never give up. Here's the difference.
General Motors is owning up to the fact that the Bolt won't have a place in its EV future.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Roger Horton breaks down what social media would be like if the companies running it were totally honest with their users.
"That's our strategy. He's gonna declare himself a winner."
UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges didn't appreciate Senator Josh Hawley's questioning the use of her term "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
The crisis in global energy markets is just one of many geopolitical realities forcing the president to go to Saudi Arabia.
Younger Americans, especially, have found their own use for prenuptial agreements: protecting their spouses from the worst impulses of the American debt-collection system.
"It takes a lot of work," said the self-proclaimed coup d'état expert. "And that's not what he did. It was just stumbling around from one idea to another."
In a new book, M. Nolan Gray cites Houston as a model for rethinking zoning.
Tuesday's public hearing will focus on the convergences between the former president, his allies and the far-right groups that incited violence at the Capitol.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's an easy-to-understand explanation of what's going on in the first official image released by the James Webb Space Telescope, of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
From sensory cues to learned behavior, here's how prey species identify their biggest threats.
You might have seen these products advertised on the TV. Turns out people love them, and they're quite useful too.
Jomboy breaks down how the Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward couldn't believe he got tagged out on this bonkers trick play.
The delayed law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary plays out in the video as 77 minutes tick by.
Chef Dan Giusti, formerly of Noma, demonstrates how you can take a can of humble black beans and stretch it out into three delicious meals without spending more than $10.
Still making do with that busted setup from before the pandemic? It's time to upgrade.
Middle-aged gay guys congregate in the comments sections, reliving the glory days of watching "jobbers" grapple on fuzzy TV screens.
Dime Store Adventures looks into the legend of this massive monument at Eastford, Connecticut's cemetery.
We all know what Prime Day is really for: getting the tech you need at a huge discount. Here are some of the best deals we've found on the most useful products.
After signing a legally binding agreement to buy the social media platform earlier this year, Musk said last week he intends to walk away from the deal.
Protestors set off smoke bombs and tried to disrupt the 2022 Tour de France, during stage 10. Stage leader Alberto Bettiol rode through, but eventually had to stop. French climate action group Dernière Rènovation said they did it.
Here's how one of the oldest technology giants makes its dough.
This viral Reddit thread contains facts that are bound to boggle the minds of even the most hardened trivia buffs.
If you don't want to blow all your money on AirPod Pros, what's your other options? Check out these cheap headphones at the grocery store.
Internet Archive's drama with book publishers is not an anomaly. Many digital libraries have faced similar copyright issues.
More and more influencers are encouraging bad behavior. The tone is tongue-in-cheek, but some followers are heeding their advice.
If you're a "Doctor Strange" fan, they pretty much nailed it.
Bebop and Bebe are the latest subjects of armchair detectives searching for clues on social media — even when the evidence points the other way
Wow.
This woman's workout ended in disaster.
Youtuber Davie504 found a way to break a world record for playing the most strings humanly possible on a single bass guitar.
Nickolas Warner gives a tour of the triops living in the temporary ponds of water in the Arizona desert.
Here are a few nifty items that will make your job in the kitchen a breeze.
From small luxe homes in big cities to sprawling villas in smaller ones — here's how much salary you'd need to afford homes in America's 15 largest cities.
Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on, go play with the best deals on outdoor stuff during Prime Day.