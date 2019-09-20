Here's How To Repair The Hole In Your Textured Ceiling
This Old House's painting expert Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to patch up the hole that's currently ruining your perfectly textured ceiling.
This Old House's painting expert Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to patch up the hole that's currently ruining your perfectly textured ceiling.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Justin Roiland knows you know about "The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti" and pleads not to confuse the art with the artist.
Here's how much Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and other big tech companies generally make in sixty seconds.
This Old House's painting expert Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to patch up the hole that's currently ruining your perfectly textured ceiling.
Sort of a "Where's Waldo," but for apples among a sea of very apple-like birds.
For decades, some US firms give workers Friday afternoons off over the summer. But which workers have this luxury and will it become more common?
You might know someone who's a glutton for punishment, but do you know someone who set out to visit every single Rainforest Café in America?
Doja Cat messaged Noah Schnapp asking him to set her up with Joseph Quinn, AKA the show's beloved Eddie Munson — and Schnapp shared her messages in a TikTok — leading to a very public, very funny mess.
The Biden administration considered declaring a public health emergency to preserve broad access to abortion services following the US Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, but officials ultimately decided against the move, according to people familiar with the matter.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997. (From 2020)
"I get off the bed and gingerly make my way to the bathroom, every step a jolt producing more and more blood… The room blurs… Then everything goes black."
The longtime MLB reliever just entered his first competition and he crushed it. Up next? He might be done.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Donald Trump has famously been able to wriggle out of many scandals but CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the January 6 hearings might finally be his undoing.
This week we've also got a pop-psychologist loudly refusing to delete a tweet, a cartoonist with a troubling take on mental illness and a woman who reminded a shooting victim to vote.
Jimmy Carr reflects on Sean Lock's unforgettable "Carrot in a Box" episode that completely flummoxed Jon Richardson.
In pursuit of money, universities and conferences are uprooting traditional rivalries and regional loyalties.
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.
Half-Awake Chris kept getting woken up by his hungry feline every morning so he built "a giant cat food marble run spanning (his) entire house."
This handy little tool, featured on "Shark Tank," aims to quickly suck out a substantial part of the irritants left by those pesky bugs.
Cohen defeated a $95 million defamation lawsuit by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who said he was tricked into an humiliating television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Heart's signature song is hard enough to perform on an acoustic guitar, but Luna Lee takes things to the next level with a 6th century many-stringed Korean zither.
The internet went wild after the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair shared that Linda Skeens dominated the competition. Mason Mousette, a radio host at HOT 93.3 in Dallas, was determined to find her.
Created with sustainable materials, this rough and tumble backpack is waterproof, durable and affordable.
Some of the best informational car websites are the one's that have stood the test of time. Let's hope they stick around.
Greenland is one of the least understood landmasses in the world, with scientists only recently discovering a hidden world of fjords, canyons and mountains underneath its massive ice sheet.
All dealer markups are bad. These are exceptionally bad.
Paramedic, firefighter and army veteran Matt Pelak outlines how to respond to an active shooting situation, and why schools and businesses must have plans in place.
There are reasons to cross this line, but "The Terminal List's" aren't good.
The global supply chain crisis, driven by climate change, war and the pandemic, has left countries all over the world without access to staple items.
"The latest mass murder in America didn't involve guns," began the senator's radio ad that became incorrect before it even hit the air.
In post-Roe United States, countless people are about to become everyday experts in evading the law to get abortions.
Norway has one of the highest standards of living compared with many other European countries. Here's the secret to their success.
Some pearls of wisdom, perhaps.
Doctors who have spent their careers promoting vasectomies are finding themselves thrust into the spotlight.
Tom Walker's Jonathan Pie character sums up the legacy of Boris Johnson in less than five minutes.
Here's what's actually happening.
From cosplaying as a fishmonger to pasting a kid during a game of rugby, here are his wildest moments.
If you're a big fan of those primitive building videos where people build hidden temples or swimming pools, SunnyV2 pours some cold water on your dreams.
Motherboard is publishing parts of the code for the Anom encrypted messaging app, which was secretly managed by the FBI in order to monitor organized crime on a global scale.
The $44 billion acquisition is reportedly "in peril."
A CBS Sunday Morning interview with James Caan last year took a look at his storied career — and gave us a taste of the actor's penchant for cursing. RIP to one of the greats.
It's winter in Australia and for the first time in three years thousands of residents are flying to the Indonesian island of Bali to spend the July school holidays basking in the sun.
The Law Commission of England and Wales has recommended that the law is reformed to reflect the prevalence of non-consensual deepfake porn.
Julie Nolke attempts to explain all the crazy things that went down this year to her earlier self using a very apt pineapple pizza analogy.
After going through a divorce and moving home for the 11th time, Barbara Iweins decided to take stock of her life — and everything in it.
I hope a potential suitor decides to sweep Martha off her feet — "not painfully," of course — or a nice couple invites her to be a third.