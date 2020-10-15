The Most Common Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Save Money
These are the psychological traps to avoid so that we have enough money.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
This is corny as heck, and we love it.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone.
Spreadsheets run the world. When they break, governments and companies turn to an elite group of experts to save the day.
"Four Seasons: Winter" was a real bop back in its day.
When Miles Hargrove's dad was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas, he asked a young friend to act as negotiator.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.
As it seems likely that we're heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video provides a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic in the US since March.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 82.
Instead, he praised the group, deemed a potential source of terrorism by the FBI, for being strongly against pedophilia.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.
Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.
The stunning rise behind an absurd baseball simulation online game.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Donald Trump earlier this week during a phone call with constituents, saying a number of unflattering things about the President, including that he's "flirted with White supremacists" and "kisses dictators' butts," his office confirmed to CNN.
We were not expecting that this was how the stunt would end.
The Bay Area hasn't seen another coronavirus surge, even as the U.S. enters a 'third wave'
C-SPAN suspended its Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
How the world's greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.
It seemed like Apple really wanted to emphasize a specific feature on their new phone.
DC Comics' next event, Future State, launches in January with books by John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang. There's a new POC Batman, Superman's future son, and a new Wonder Woman.
One person's quest to buy an RTX 3080, a piece of tech sold out seemingly everywhere, sent them to some wild places on the Internet.
Once you learn to play 71 different Nirvana riffs, you earn the title of rock god.
For those of you who wonder how giraffes are able to eat grass lower on the ground, here's your answer.
A day in the not-so-secret life of bees.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
Mindfulness is the latest, shiny new tool for promoting a brand of cool capitalism. But it has a dark side.
Gotta get your times straight before you time travel
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
Stevie Nicks decided to pay homage to the viral TokTok phenomenon by lacing up a pair of roller skates and singing along to the song herself.
Don't just take a bunch of digital photos you plan on doing nothing with. If you want to truly cherish your selfies, make them manifest.
Photographers in five countries show how COVID-19 became a painful, shared experience around the globe.
Brue the dog regarded its owner with upmost suspicion after she showed up with a new hairstyle.
The researchers found that the monthly poverty rate for September was higher than rates during April or May, and it also topped pre-crisis levels, "[d]ue to the expiration of the CARES Act's stimulus checks and $600 per week supplement to unemployment benefits."
The most common road suffix in America is — you guessed it — "Road."
Here's what you get after paying Jeff Bezos $200,000 for the privilege to go into outer space.
The country hopes that when people book their first post-pandemic flights overseas, Iceland will be the top choice.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn controls more wealth than the reported riches of the Saudi king, the sultan of Brunei and the British royal family combined.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
Its faith-based 12-step program dominates treatment in the United States. But researchers have debunked central tenets of AA doctrine and found dozens of other treatments more effective.
"Words like 'bone,' 'pubic,' and 'stream' are frankly ridiculous to ban in a field where we regularly find pubic bones in streams," one participant said of the filter, which organizers had to thwart.
A broken hose from the Zamboni was likely to blame for this incident that transpired in Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
The drawings depict birds, monkeys, killer whales and more. Theories about their ultimate purpose abound.
Because of the surge in mail ballots that need to be counted, if the presidential race is close, the winner may not be known on election night. More than 80.5 million absentee ballots have already been requested or sent to voters nationwide.
There are those among us who dare to bravely defy gravity.