Here's How You Can Make A 100% Plant-Based Vegan Steak
We're still having a hard time believing this is not actually steak.
Six schoolboys got marooned on an island in 1965. What happened next might surprise you.
Alton Brown has the definitive method for cooking a holiday roast.
Ukraine's capital is covered in ice and this poor woman cannot cope.
Apparently, this is not the first time Loki the cat has snuck into other people's apartments.
Michael Flynn brought his sister to the podium at the Stop The Steal rally and encouraged her to sing a song. What could go wrong?
This camera maps the trajectory of particles invisible to the naked eye.
Britain's leading ice company makes five billion cubes a year, filling everything from cocktail glasses to ice baths. Now it faces its toughest challenge — for what is ice without a party season?
While some have welcomed the COVID vaccine as a victory over the virus, Fauci warns there's another test ahead — and we could be "in a little bit of trouble" if it doesn't go well.
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
Turns out, I'm hip to a new trend.
Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.
Crowds cheered as trucks filled with the coronavirus vaccine departed Pfizer's Michigan facility for distribution this morning.
It's just another way for the ultrarich to buy power, influence and goodwill.
Could Instagram's Deuxmoi make celebrity tabloid gossip a force for good?
A family of coronavirus particles (Timothée Chalamet, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt) have a heated disagreement during a Christmas reunion.
A dedicated New York restaurant-goer has to explore a new city under decidedly altered circumstances.
Also featuring photos of a disappearing American landscape and Tokyo playgrounds in lockdown.
To say this is bonkers would be an understatement.
The US intelligence community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and it wasn't, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
At least four people were stabbed Saturday night amid post-election protests in Washington, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department's public affairs office.
Redditor professordull123 posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about everyone's best purchase and some of the answers were unexpected, unique and wonderful.
The article has been roundly criticized for attacking Biden for using the title "doctor" before her name.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Seriously, this happened. You should absolutely read about it.
Last year, after taxes and expenses, it turns out that I technically paid to drive for Lyft and Uber.
Besides its spectacular natural scenery, one of the most striking things about Fogo Island is the pure Irish accents of its people.
The Supreme Court repudiation of President Trump was also a blunt rebuke to Republican leaders who had put their interests ahead of the country's.
YouTuber Brooke on Foot takes matters into her own hands to retrieve a drone that crashed on this rocky island.
How Ugg learned to play the high-fashion game.
I am once again asking you to read about these memes.
After 51 years, the Zodiac Killer's cipher may have been successfully cracked by an international three-person team of codebreakers.
In just the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. went from an emergency to a disaster. And it is getting worse — possibly much worse.
A departing Facebook employee said the social network's failure to act on hate speech "makes it embarrassing to work here."
A movie about falling in love with the idea of a person, not the actual person.
The 44th president is back. What is he doing?
After they were banned from Reddit, trans-exclusionary radical feminists became the latest of many toxic communities to simply build their own platform.
For those who grew up in the 2000s, MSN Messenger was the perfect app for messaging your friends. Why did Microsoft decide to kill it?
You can't call a kid a little jerk in front of his family you a**hole.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by the musician, accuses the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
There's something absolutely hypnotizing about watching a snowflake come into being.
The decision to forego revenue from current and future riders consigns transit to staying small in ambition. That we cannot afford.
The human fascination with hiding military messages in whale and dolphin sounds has led to US military Cold War experiments and modern Chinese research.
The plot of Attack of the Clones is incredibly convoluted to describe even for the most seasoned Star Wars fan. This guy's girlfriend gives it a shot.
Disney announced that It's Always In Philadelphia will be airing through at least season 18. How has this show stayed good for so long?
JFK Jr. is an avid Trump supporter and has been hiding in Pennsylvania for two decades, according to some people on Twitter who don't seem to realize he's actually dead
