Here's How To Make A Perfect Kebab Meal At Home
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski reveals how to make a delicious kebab plate at home, without spending too much time prepping and how to improvise it to fit your taste.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski reveals how to make a delicious kebab plate at home, without spending too much time prepping and how to improvise it to fit your taste.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
If anyone is curious why men have a shorter life expectancy than women, they should watch this video.
Data from the past year shows how people around the world like to access the Internet.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski reveals how to make a delicious kebab plate at home, without spending too much time prepping and how to improvise it to fit your taste.
Lhakpa Sherpa, who recently climbed the Nepal side of Everest, negotiates her adventures with remarkably limited resources.
The Mantua property was renovated after sitting abandoned for a decade.
This clip from the documentary "Iconoclasts" sheds some light into what it was like when the singer-songwriter got dinner with the notoriously chatty director.
Besides the fact that so many are paying thousands of dollars to live in a closet.
Some ex-employees, it turns out, were able to trade while others could only watch the shares plummet.
Andrew McCabe told Wolf Blitzer that the fact that federal agents seized Trump attorney's phone and made him unlock it reveals they've got a well-developed case.
"I don't want to get typecast," Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant joked.
The ShopRite supermarket employee, in Staten Island, was initially charged with second-degree assault against the former New York City mayor.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
John Hinckley Jr. told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he apologized to the family of Ronald Reagan, press secretary James Brady, the wounded secret service agents and "Jodie Foster for bringing her into this."
Which big names could be on the move this summer? Should the Warriors run it back? And where the hell do the Nets go from here? The Ringer previews this offseason's biggest story lines.
29 years after the beloved Disney Halloween comedy horror film, the Sanderson Sisters are back to scare a new generation of Halloween celebrators.
A cryptic utterance from a supposed spambot never lost its relevance.
Want to dip your toe into the current console generation? The Xbox Series S is affordable and plays every new game.
An incredible news report unearthed from 1967 reveals how people seemed unfazed by the dangers of drunk driving.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for a House investigation into whether two Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade should be impeached for lying at their confirmation hearings.
A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the best life hacks that people wished they had known much earlier.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
"Just as long as that life doesn't need baby formula, affordable health care or a place to learn without getting shot," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host quipped.
Plumbers are making bank (and becoming sex symbols) showing off their skills online. But why do we like to watch?
This blend of hemp and organic cotton is breathable, sustainable and extremely comfortable.
Increasing body pressure and reality TV have all been blamed for the staggering rise of performance-enhancing drugs in the UK.
Surveillance footage captured the scary moment Ukrainians attempted to flee from a rocket attack launched by the Russians.
The best part is that it's solar-powered, so leaving your food out in the sun is actually not as bad as it sounds.
Kyrylo Tarasov was among the first on the scene to try and help rescue people from the shopping centre hit by a Russian missile strike.
David Harbour revealed how he met his wife Lily Allen and shared what happened on their first date, on an episode of "The Late Late Show."
Want to draw with the exact color of your favorite flower? This Kickstarted stylus snags the color and brings it into your digital workflow.
This is what a modern Mercedes F1 steering wheel — modeled after champion Lewis Hamilton's — looks like up close.
Now regretting their "cookie cutter" nose jobs, an increasing number of people are taking steps to reverse their rhinoplasty and return to the features they were born with.
"Do you know how hard it is to be too conservative for Utah?" said the "The Late Show" host, who called the Supreme Court out for taking a step back in time with their ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.
Michael Steele said the current Republican Party would not hesitate in overturning the filibuster if "politics and power" necessitated it.
Mildly embarrassed, vaguely detached, patient with strangers, popular with children: the life of a certain kind of tall person.
We demand Paul Feig restore this hilarious deleted scene with Paul Rudd to "Bridesmaids."
Everything you need to know.
NBC News found that searches for two terms and hashtags related to abortion pills returned almost no new posts, indicating that the company is limiting what users can see.
DJ Shortkut talks us through turntablism in 15 levels of difficulty, from the basics to more complex techniques.
But his prowess with a computer put him in the crosshairs of the wrong people.
The Nexus Q's sci-fi looks couldn't make up for its deep flaws.
Genre stories like the latest "Star Wars" series are today's dominant fictional narratives. It's not a slight to subject them to impassioned analysis or critical inquiry; it's a sign of respect.
"This is obviously what he was trying to do," a commentator quipped about Tim Petrovic's reverse putt to save par on a par-3 at the 2022 US Senior Open.
Use the descriptors of the poets and sommeliers to make wine night memorable.
The regional court in Germany convicted the man of 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.
Egypt is spending billions of dollars to build an urban planning nightmare.
If you view baseball as a game of chess, some managers might win more games, as Jomboy explains here.