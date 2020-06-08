Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FROM OK COMPUTER TO GREAT COMPUTER

1 digg gizmodo.com

Watching your computer gradually slow down seems inevitable. But you don't have to settle for this slow-motion performance decay — speeding things up can be more straightforward than you think.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample