How To Make Better French Fries Than Your Favorite Restaurant
Chef Frank Proto says you shouldn't be eating "those sad little soggy things you get out of the freezer" — and he's right.
Chef Frank Proto says you shouldn't be eating "those sad little soggy things you get out of the freezer" — and he's right.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Chef Frank Proto says you shouldn't be eating "those sad little soggy things you get out of the freezer" — and he's right.
CoreLogic data shows that single-family home rental prices grew to an all-time high in 2021.
The "There I Ruined It" guy got a request from Reddit to transform nu metal band Disturbed's signature song into a doo-wop ditty and it kind of slaps.
A reservoir in Spain has plunged to historically low levels, revealing a modern-day Atlantis.
Meeting the Paris Agreement is key to the future of Yosemite.
Highways seemed like such a good idea in the 1950s. Here's why some places might be better off getting rid of them.
Photos show attack helicopters, jets, troops moving toward forward positions near Ukraine in the midst of aggressive legislative actions in the Russian assembly.
Sisters Fazila and Shagufa Haidary once travelled the world as flight attendants, rubbing shoulders with politicians and pop stars.
If you've been following the latest Kanye West internet drama, his Instagram has been a complete dumpster fire. These Aussie comedians imagine what it's like being on his PR team right now.
Chet Hanks says one of the most frequently asked questions he gets is what it's like being the son of one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. His answer might surprise you.
The number of passengers taking dogs on planes has surged — but since anyone can get an emotional support animal certificate, good dogs and bad dogs qualify.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
There are an estimated 50,000 Tesla vehicles on the road which are enabled with the Full Self-driving Beta assistance package, which includes autosteer — but it comes with a big caveat.
Rooted in the rural tradition of cocinaos (casual cookouts), Bacoa takes rustic whimsy and elevates it into culinary excellence and once-in-a-lifetime meals.
Dick Van Dyke proves he's still able to sing, dance and dodge furniture at 96 in this delightful video he filmed with his wife Arlene Silver.
Here's how well a curling newbie can match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match.
Young women were lured to Tumblr by fandom and fashion. Now they've turned coding into a career.
A bartender reveals how a bar spoon is used when preparing alcoholic and non-alcoholic mixed drinks.
Vibrant paintings on cardboard said to be by the artist were found in the storage unit of a Hollywood screenwriter. Will a museum show resolve questions about their authenticity — or raise new ones?
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
An ambulance driver shows us how it's all done in this remarkable run through busy traffic.
An interview with the author of "Web3 Is Going Just Great."
Sure, sure, it's water-resistant, that's good. It also has a BOMBPROOF laptop compartment. They're not messing around here.
When Matt Stone and Trey Parker came to Hollywood, things were pretty bleak, little did they know that the star of the NBC television drama "ER" would be the secret to their big break.
Most people have accepted their responsibility as adults to protect themselves and help us move forward as a collective.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
London recently was found to be the most congested city in the world, with drivers being stuck in traffic on average of 148 hours per year. Here's how things got so bad.
That's roughly a third of its 9,063-pound curb weight.
Up your game in the kitchen with these must-haves and pantry staples.
If you thought the internet was done making fun of the metaverse, no, no it was not.
The new Sony Linkbuds have an unusual design. Is this strange approach a revolutionary moment in tech, or will it be an era-defining flop? Here's what the reviews say.
On a surface level that's a fair assumption. But in reality the combination of driver, team engineering and design details really do make split second differences that end up deciding titles.
These top-notch wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, spacial audio, adaptive EQ and a water-resistant design. Plus a $74 discount? Yes please.
Wordle has officially moved over to the New York Times and despite promises that nothing about the gameplay would change, users are noticing differences and they're not happy.
This week we've got an assortment of tweets of different flavors, much like a box of chocolates: some sweet, some bitter and some that will take you straight to Flavortown. Enjoy.
The American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, DC was diverted after a melee onboard.
"So many of us have been told that we need to go to college. But hardly any of us has been given an example of the true cost of that choice."
After Black children were arrested for a crime that didn't exist, we wanted to understand the scope of the problem. Here's how we used data, documents and other forms of reporting to investigate.
The check was written in the same month that Wozniak demonstrated the first Apple-1 prototype at the Homebrew Computer Company in Palo Alto, California.
"People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I'll make a video about it," explains Hooters girl and TikToker @kenzjee.
The three-part "Jeen-Yuhs" is ethically questionable — and extraordinary.
Dave Hone, a paleontologist, pours cold water over one of "Jurassic Park's" most iconic scenes. Yup. That one.
TikTok influencers are making bank exposing cheaters. Is it a valuable service or just plain unethical?
Inside the rise and fall of r/antiwork — the Reddit community that made it OK to quit, but couldn't quite do anything else.
Nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker was forced out of his position, his former lieutenant Allison Gollust has also resigned from the company.
Here's what "Seven Nation Army" sounds like on two electric toothbrushes, two credit card machines, two typewriters, and one steam iron.