Claire Saffitz Shares A Tried And Tested Pigs In A Blanket Recipe
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
President Joe Biden will be focused on two objectives: curbing the spread of COVID-19 and delivering economic assistance to families in need.
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
After Pfizer and Moderna, a slew of other candidates could fill gaps in efficacy, production or distribution.
A 28-inch screen, native 4K resolution, HDR10 support, built-in FreeSync and a highly adjustable stand for just $329? It's the best monitor we've ever had.
One shape fits all much to the chagrin of this increasingly stressed woman.
Two decades ago, our blind optimism dissolved as the real world fell into war. "Lord of the Rings" became the ultimate millennial comfort viewing: a fantasy world in which the good guys actually win.
The creation of an Iraq War vet, Steelhose is a versatile weight built from recycled firehose and steel pellets
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.
Scientists say they've got 20-million-year-old evidence of giant worms that hunted in pretty much the most nightmarish way possible.
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
They could save millions from poverty with what's left over, according to a new Oxfam report on inequality and the coronavirus.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
One of the biggest galaxies in the universe seems to lack its dark centerpiece.
Screenwriter and Reddit user Ben Crew has written a feature-length script in response to the demand for a Muppets adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." The script was written as a distraction from the riot at the Capitol, Crew says.
You can play around with the base sauce and textures to get a combination you like, while keeping a healthy meal in mind.
Crippled ports. Paralyzed corporations. Frozen government agencies. How a single piece of code crashed the world.
The extent of the person's injuries wasn't immediately released after the incident, which took place as people had gathered to watch cars performing stunts in an intersection.
Here's how to decode what guys mean when they say they like a woman who enjoys the outdoors and who can keep up with them.
The new book "Black Hole Survival Guide" is a collaboration between scientist Janna Levin and painter Lia Halloran.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
Getting Americans masked up is a top priority for the Biden administration. Not all masks, however, are created equally.
An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of US hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40 percent of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15 percent of beds still available.
Moriba Jah is a scientist and researcher, who used to work at NASA and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. Jah has his eyes set on space and is monitoring everything that's floating around Earth.
An unopened first edition base set booster box of Pokémon cards just fetched a world record $408,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
The latest WhatsApp privacy kerfuffle once again has us wondering whether it's a good idea to be giving so much of our data to a company with Facebook's track record.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
You won't find medicine in these capsules — only tiny hand-written notes. Not only is it incredibly thoughtful, but it makes for one heck of a first impression.
In 1917, a ship collision caused the biggest accidental blast the world has ever seen. While the city's male leaders dithered, a band of volunteer nurses leapt into action.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
For decades Jeffrey Lendrum helicoptered up and rappelled down cliff faces from Patagonia to Quebec, snatching unhatched raptors. Then he went on trial as one of the most bizarre criminals in modern history. Here is his story.
In 1973, the baseball legend got 900,000 letters. It was Carla Koplin Cohn's job to report the threats to the FBI.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
What to watch for in both games. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. And, of course, score predictions. It's all here for the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
More than fifty years ago, one man tried to hold the Coors brewery CEO for ransom. Things went very badly.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
Certain specimens of the endangered Asian arowana have fetched up to $300k at auction. How did a fish become a status symbol?
When I damaged my vocal cords, I was forced to change the way I spoke — and discovered how much our voices reveal who we are.
An explanation of the unique styles of extremist groups.
With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal.
Regardless of your interests, background, or schooling, there are plenty of ways to make improving life in the US your job.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Between the bad press and unfounded rumors, Indian WhatsApp users are jumping ship.
"Biden might not mean much for us, but at least now we know for sure that we are not going to war."
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki compared with Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.