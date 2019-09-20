Trending
'RECOGNIZE WHAT YOU CAN (AND CAN'T) CONTROL'
bbc.com

For many people, the world is in a state of upheaval that can feel difficult to cope with, but can the teachings of the Stoics help in these troubling times?

CALM BETWEEN THE STORMS
vice.com

In between the desperate struggle to defend their country from one of the world's most powerful armies, Ukrainian troops keep watch, cook food, laugh, and prepare for the next battle.

THE LONG WAY AROUND
vox.com

Hour-long YouTube videos are thriving in the TikTok era. Their popularity reflects our desire for more nuanced content online.

