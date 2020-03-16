Here's A Sound, Practical 18-Second Piece Of Advice On The Right Mentality For Handling The Coronavirus
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Saturday that he's been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
Sure, now is a time to revisit old favorites, but what about some movies whose bad reputations previously made them seem like a waste of time?
An idea devised to beat the tuberculosis pandemic 100 years ago could apply to coronavirus.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
For a few years, Inigo Philbrick and I were inseparable. And then it turned out he was running a con.
The country is not aiming for 60 percent of the populace to get COVID-19, but you'd be forgiven for thinking so based on how badly the actual plan has been explained.
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
Americans have been alarmed by empty grocery shelves, but while food suppliers and retailers say they are struggling with surging demand, they insist the supply chain remains strong.
In the early 1990s, a tiny Prairie town was swept up in a wave of extraordinary accusations. Thirty years later, the people involved are still haunted by what happened.
Pro wrestling is interactive theater, and interactive theater gets a whole lot more awkward when coronavirus has cleared out the entire audience.
Like me, countless people have been exposed to someone who has or may have the coronavirus. I'm starting to reckon with the staggering implications.
We also have some questions, but they can wait until after quarantine.
How it works, why we need it, and why it's taking so damn long for the US to get people diagnosed.
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
Michael Jordan's flu game. Kobe's 81-point game. This guy's 426 made shots in a game of arcade basketball.
What do fake Eames chairs, extra legroom and $40 scented candles have in common?
Matt Colvin, a Tennessee man, is currently undergoing an investigation for price gouging and stockpiling hand sanitizer. While Colvin has since donated all of these supplies, this hasn't stop people from responding to his actions in, um, creative ways.
Dennis Carroll doesn't mean to sound callous when he says the coronavirus outbreak was predictable. For decades, Carroll has been a leading voice about the threat of zoonotic spillover, the transmission of pathogens from nonhuman animals to us.
I think a lot about how Jack and Meg White lied about being brother and sister even though they were actually married.
Peter Sripol straps two motors to what he claims is the world's tiniest micro submarine and has a blast.
Urban density does play a role in disease transmission. But rural areas and suburban sprawl aren't necessarily safer spaces to ride out the Covid-19 crisis.
How the wealthy, powerful, and connected are exploiting the loopholes in our health-care system.
In the wake of coronavirus and tanking stocks, cruise companies have sought assistance from the US government. But for decades, the industry has done everything in its power to avoid paying into the system.
Sports were supposed to calm us, distract us. Will the hiatus lead to a reboot, a cleanse?
There's been a boom for taller buildings — how do you clear the path for the next supertall skyscraper? The B1M explains the challenging process of taking out a preexisting building.
A headline-grabbing murder-for-hire plot helped expose the dark side of exotic animal ownership in the U.S. Is there now enough momentum to reform the industry?
Harvard scientists developed a robotic arm influenced by the biology of the octopus.
Esquire was granted exclusive access to the nation's only federal quarantine and biocontainment center in Nebraska. Those who work there are as extraordinary as you think they are.
Then one day I found an airmail letter in my "snail" mailbox: an official invitation by the Cuban government.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
We are stubbornly hung up on a damaging idea of self-reliance.
The cheese-like dessert known as so (蘇) was a delicacy during the Asuka period (538-710 AD) and the Heian period (795-1185).
Student loans can be predatory and spending a lot of money on college doesn't necessarily translate to a high-paying job.
The early trickle of new coronavirus infections has turned into a steady current. By creating simple simulations, we can see how to slow it down.
What if the Earth, the galaxy and all the galaxies near us were enclosed in a weirdly empty bubble? This scenario could resolve some longstanding questions about the nature of the universe.
"First Cow," a quiet story of friendship on the American frontier, is one of the best movies of the year so far.
A YouTube demonstrates the process for making synthetic rubies with an arc welder.
Long before Luka and LeBron were putting up 30-point triple-doubles, there was a big playmaker named Michael Jordan who briefly dabbled with playing point guard, to great effect. The move was short-lived, but the ripple proved long-lasting.
He needed a cheap place to live. His landlord offered a lesson on life.