How To Go Grocery Shopping Without Infecting Yourself With The Coronavirus
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
Doctors from Italy share their experiences fighting the coronavirus and give some insight into how Americans can learn from their mistakes.
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
The US may end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world. This is how it's going to play out.
Worries that "all hands" responses may expose doctors and nurses to infection prompts debate about prioritizing the needs of the many over the one
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
With 39 seasons in the bank, catching up can be a daunting task, but it can be done
Today I had lunch at 6 pm, then I went out shopping. It's almost midnight. Usually, at this time I get ready to go to sleep. Now I'm drunk.
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
Of the many who managed to dump stocks before the bottom fell out of the economy, none made more money from it than Jeff Bezos.
"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too," he said in the video. "F*ck all y'all, that's how I feel about it."
he debate over the true mortality rate of coronavirus are ongoing, but it's still helpful to visualize how the known mortality rate compares across age groups and across countries with outbreaks.
"Back To The Future" is one of the most wildly successful movies of all time but the firing of Eric Stoltz as the original Marty McFly remains one of Hollywood's most obsessed over replacement sagas.
The Netflix show has gifted us one of the most outrageous cast of characters imaginable.
It's a cumbersome experience, trying to view what's happening in a stadium and not be obstructed by the view of a pole. Here are the architectural tricks employed that helped modern stadiums get rid of these structures.
How fast is coronavirus spreading? Where is it growing exponentially, and where has the curve been flattened? These charts, updated daily, tell the story.
As coronavirus infections multiply by the thousands, New York City sees itself as the canary in the national coal mine.
We believe it's smart to be conscious, but this is just rude and unnecessary.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
These two curious cats watching a fish swimming in the sink didn't have any idea what would happen next.
A very American story about capitalism consuming our national preparedness and resiliency.
They did graze a pole at the end, but considering the more gnarly alternatives, this was probably the best case scenario.
You may be hearing about a "downward difficulty adjustment" in Bitcoin today. What does that mean?
They're going faster than anyone's ever gone in a car. It might earn them fame, a place in history and an unparalleled high — but it's not great for their insurance.
The covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, grinding to a halt increasingly large geographic areas and portions of the economy in an effort to slow the virus' spread.
Our planning needs to take account of the complex interconnections among species, ecosystems and human society.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
The push to produce more desperately-needed equipment like air purifiers and respirators is leading to some fascinating improvised quick engineering and design solutions.
"I do not feel like I could safely disclose my positive status, given what I've heard," a mother in Seattle said. "However, there is a silver lining: this is a bit liberating."
Take a moment and cast your mind back to a time on the internet when we didn't even know what a coronavirus was.
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Two-hundred square feet, six jars of seaweed and one stubborn gnocchi recipe.
Some Londoners aren't taking the lockdown order as seriously as others.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
The action-thriller is coming to Quibi (yes, Quibi) in April 2020.
Born, raised, and trained as a photographer in the low-density sprawl of Utah, Steven B. Smith has made a career documenting the transition of the Western landscape into housing developments.
The town of Barle-Nassau on the Dutch/Belgian border might be "the most complicated border town in the world."
Here's all that was wrong and confusing about the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy.
Stuck at home from New York to Nairobi, National Geographic photographers focus on family, empty streets, and walks in the wild.
The country is woefully behind where it should be, and that's going to make it much harder to track and curtail the coronavirus's spread.
Photojournalist Sharon Pulwer experienced some far-from-routine sights when she flew from Newark Airport to her family in Tel Aviv with El Al airline.
If it weren't for a total mixup — misunderstanding Ariana Grande's "Imagine" for John Lennon's "Imagine" — Mayer would have been part of the infamous celebrity group-singing video as well.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.