How To Develop Photos With Fresh Brewed Coffee
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Although scientists dispute its legend, the minuscule Carcross Desert in Canada is a world wonder by any measure.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
100 days working on COVID-19 and lessons learned to prepare us for the next spike and future pandemics
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go at launch.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks has changed its name in light of the growing rejection of racist symbols and phrases. What's behind this one?
I thought I needed to be better at being feminine — to be better at seeming straight. Jamie Babbit's cult classic, turning 20 this year, helped me see that queer people don't need to be fixed.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
2020 continues to surprise, amaze and horrify, but at least we've got a bunch of video games coming out.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Domestic-violence rates spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. Batterer-intervention programs are one of the few resources that remained relatively intact during lockdown.
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
Three out of four Americans without reliable high-speed internet access live in urban areas. Most haven't connected because they can't afford it.
There are more than 44,000 indirect consequences of a criminal conviction.
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.
A nine-member commission will be appointed to develop a new state flag design that must be approved by voters on the November 2020 ballot.
David A. Andelman writes that as a 75-year-old with chronic asthma, he has reached the disturbing conclusion that it may be years before he can return to his New York City apartment or visit his family in Paris.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Simone Giertz proves once again why she's one of the most creative tech artisans on YouTube.
How the New York City Police Department weaponized a curfew against protesters and residents.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
In the 1980s, the Sunset Strip in LA was the capital of the glam rock scene, a depraved playground of drugs and music. That LA is now gone.
After a poorly-attended Trump rally, older liberals are celebrating online movements that they don't really understand.
"Space: A Skate Odyssey" is a radical melange of skateboarding and retro archival footage.
To be running a profitable business one minute and have less than $1,000 in your checking account the next — it's like, what's the point? It's out of my control.
Why her new novel, "Death in Her Hands," strives to be gross.
This jackapoo was caught wearing a pair of dentures stolen from a drawer.
The unit was set up to determine the value black women brought to the military. They ultimately ran the fastest mail service in the European Theater during World War II.
Regardless of when, or if, your child's school decides to address the difference, it's a good idea for parents to reinforce the lesson at home.
A Twitter used pointed out that certain calculators mimic the tones used in railway melodies, so they recreated them using an array of number crunchers.
The martial-arts legend looms so large in pop culture that the mundane details of his life feel like a rare treat.
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
The comedian got the rally's conservative crowd to sing along with him about injecting Obama, Dr. Fauci and others with the "Wuhan flu."
The project will rescue forgotten peaches, plums and apricots.
Figuring out who looted treasures belong to can take a whole lot of detective work.
A beekeeper detects an aggressive honey colony and decides to make one of the hardest decisions of his life.
President Donald Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video of senior citizens in Florida participating in a golf-cart parade where one supporter yelled "white power" twice while pumping his fist in the air.
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
On his first album of new material in eight years, Dylan sounds as alive as ever, even if he delivers it with a hint of orneriness.
A day in the life of urban beekeeper Andrew Cote.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
As unemployment soars, the WPA's emphasis on artists shows a path toward recovery.
Like the entertainment industry, colleges will need to embrace digital services in order to survive.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.