UNITED WE STAN

nytimes.com
Political battles are waged through pop songs and novelty prayer candles and evocative emoji. Elizabeth Warren is cast as a “Harry Potter” character and Kamala Harris is sliced into a reaction GIF. This is democracy reimagined as celebrity fandom, and it is now a dominant mode of experiencing politics.
POP CYCOLOGY

1 digg grist.org
It started with a revving engine and what sounded like a series of fireworks. It was the Saturday before Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and Esplanade Avenue was crowded with cars leaving the evening’s parade. I looked out a cafe window and saw dust settling over the street. As a silent crowd began to gather, I noticed the shards of bicycle scattered across the road.
OUT OF THIS WORLD

1 digg phys.org
A team of researchers from the California Institute of Technology, the University of California and Maine Mineral & Gem Museum has found a mineral in a meteorite that does not form naturally on Earth. In their paper published in the journal American Mineralogist, the group describes their study of the mineral and suggest ways it might have come to exist.
NOT CLOWNING AROUND

1 digg
Coming fresh off a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival, the DC supervillain film "Joker" hasn't been without its controversies, especially for its portrayal of its protagonist devolving into violence and seeking revenge on society. Is the movie itself any good or is it a self-serious undertaking that doesn't have much to offer on the topics it touches upon? Here's what the reviews say.