How To Cook The Most Perfectly Fluffy And Crispy Pancake
Chez Ma Tante's Jake Leiber has the formula for the tastiest way to cook a pancake.
Chez Ma Tante's Jake Leiber has the formula for the tastiest way to cook a pancake.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Why it feels like everything is going haywire.
Take a look at the most-visited attractions in each state — and start planning your next road trip.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Myla is struck by bad luck when she inadvertently slides down a wet slide.
The pink Hermès Kelly clutch was worth $30,000, a lawsuit says. But it was soiled at a "very, very, very rich country club."
The psychedelic graphics of the late 1960s evoked the anarchic, iconoclastic energy of the era.
There's been some pretty dubious gender reveals in the past, but this one… this one has us flabbergasted.
Google has tapped a partnership with a prominent healthcare services company to advance its healthcare software services offerings. But a new report alleges the data being used for the project comes from the health records of tens of millions of people who have no idea their data is being used by Google for this purpose.
SoftBank poured money into start-ups that use armies of contractors. That has upended the lives of workers across the world.
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and others review the most notorious moment in the beloved holiday classic.
We have no context regarding why he's doing this, but we do know that you shouldn't try this.
The "unfinished" indie casts a long, affecting shadow into 2020 and beyond
This clever device brings the delicacy of sous vide cooking into your home and also works as an active beverage chiller. Save $20 off when you get it for $79.99 today.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
The technology we take for granted is actually extremely outdated. Here's why things go wrong, and what might change in the future of text.
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
Tony Hawk goes undercover on the internet and answers questions from fans about his life — including explaining the ultimate skateboarding trick he never got to do.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
An investigation found the State Department's Mina Chang made unfounded claims about her education and experience.
Former speechwriter Adam Frankel on what it was like to write for a uniquely writerly president.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Chez Ma Tante's Jake Leiber has the formula for the tastiest way to cook a pancake.
Don a mask and costume to hit the streets with Xtreme Justice League — and learn what it takes to be a true citizen.
The EAT-Lancet diet to save the planet from climate change and malnutrition is too expensive for 1.5 billion people.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
The notion that testosterone drives violent crime is like a zombie, a fact that seemingly can't be killed with new research.
Billy the chihuahua gets a cold dose of reality.
All those headlines, all the jokes, all the misrepresentations about America's most deliciously hateable adults — they're fake, people.
Nine experts weigh different philanthropic strategies: nuclear energy, geoengineering, getting Democrats elected, and more.
iPhone owners, beware. It appears Facebook might be actively using your camera without your knowledge.
Unmet hype created a viral clash between Drake and the audience at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, but it might just work in his favor.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
In the run-up to the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof's murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch.
So far, no cure has been found for Parkinson's. It is only possible to treat the symptoms. But a nurse in Scotland can smell the disease before it is diagnosed, and researchers are hoping she can help on the search for a breakthrough.
We actually think the cyclist is in the wrong in this scenario, but kudos to the two of them for not letting their tempers get the best of them.
When the bidding for the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A reached 18 million Swiss francs, there should have been pandemonium.
The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie gave a no holds barred live interview with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
First Princess Latifa tried to flee by boat and almost made it to India—before being sent back. Then Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammed's "public wife," refused to return from England. Now the sheikh is battling her in court over their children.
The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek.
Why we're skeptical, and how the government encourages our skepticism.
A third of car buyers who trade in their vehicle are underwater on their loan, leading to a never-ending cycle of debt.
The United States is undergoing a transition perhaps no rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: Its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority.
When a train is coming, maybe the best thing to do is to not back out of your parking space at that instant. And suppose you've already made that fatal mistake, please don't continue to do what this driver did.
If you like handling tiny glass shards, sure, go ahead and touch the lunar surface. But avoid the rocks.
Navigation apps are creating more problems than they're solving in many crowded cities.
For decades, Americans cut back on beef, butter and eggs, but kept consuming more calories. That's finally changing.
Underground cities have long been sci-fi fodder, but now governments and planners are taking them seriously. One of the biggest challenges to overcome is convincing people to be comfortable underground
A man tried in vain to shut the blinds but his stubborn cat refused and repeatedly knocked them back open.