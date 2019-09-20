How To Cook A Homemade Pizza As Faithfully As They Do It In Italy
A useful explainer for making pizza at home the Italian way.
A useful explainer for making pizza at home the Italian way.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The dating phenomenon, from which there is apparently no return, may actually be hurting our love lives.
Noted comedy enthusiast Judd Apatow returns to directing with a meta comedy about actors on a set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They should teach what Scott Hastings did here in journalism school.
A 2020 report found more than 15 million homes are at serious risk of flooding — and it's only going to get worse.
Rap songs are increasingly showing up as evidence in criminal trials.
"Toxic" songwriter Cathy Dennis gave the song almost a jazzy-feel on this rare cut.
The follow-up to "Wii Sports" is launching on Switch at the end of the month, so now's a good time to invest in a Switch.
"The last couple we guided had been together for 65 years. They couldn't imagine life without one another."
You'll be supremely jealous of this dog daycare where dogs get picked up and dropped off in a school bus.
A useful explainer for making pizza at home the Italian way.
Between Keith Phipps's new book and the forthcoming "The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent", it's a great time for Nic Cage fans.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"I for one can't wait to hear Mulvaney's trenchant and objective political analysis," Colbert quipped.
Mortgage rates are up, and so are home prices. One economist explains what to watch out for in these "irrational" times.
Back in the late 1990s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the trendiest clothing company at the mall. This Netflix documentary looks at how everything unraveled.
This week's characters also include a podcaster with a weird take about texting, a doctor who is monitoring the traffic situation and a mayor seen out clubbing with Cara Delevingne.
By using energy, Bitcoin is able to issue money in a way that is open and fair for everyone in the world.
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
For many South Africans, the quiet and calmness that can be found in the water — one of the rare places with few, if any, human-related threats — has been transformational.
"Game of Thrones" may have concluded its eight-season run almost three years ago but the show is gearing up to return this August with an upcoming spinoff called.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Alex Honnold, the first rock climber to complete a free solo climb of El Capitan, definitively answers perhaps his most frequently asked question.
Ginni Thomas' suggested hires included known bigots and at least one suspected foreign spy, sources say.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Hugh Jackman had the most wholesome reaction to this fan's X-Men prop that he brought to the Broadway show.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb's residents in the afterlife.
The matchups are the perfect capper to what has been an exceptionally good tournament.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb shorts and pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
You'll be left scratching your head after the officials tossed Denver Nuggets' guard Austin Rivers out of the game for this play.
Contemplating the chaotic domain of foodie-minded soccer fans.
The Will Smith fiasco has made The Critical Drinker realize that America's longtime cult of celebrity is over.
Get to know Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a Portland, Oregon-based activist focused on environmental justice and Indigenous sovereignty.
RIP, pranks.
There's got to be a better way to cross this road covered in land mines.
Former employees of the Chateau Marmont have urged celebrities to boycott the hotel.
If you make happiness your primary goal, you might miss out on the challenges that give life meaning.
Designed to offer support when you're kneeling and sitting, this stool is perfect for backyard gardeners of any age.
Yes, we know the supply chain is still in limbo, but some of these dealer markups are outrageous.
Good equipment and clever military doctrine reveal little about how an army will perform in a war.
Nobody can recognize Chris Pine, he told Jimmy Kimmel. "I've gotten Ryan Reynolds, Pratt, Hemsworth, Matt Damon…" he says, but this latest story takes the cake.
A Redditor who trained to fly planes and obtained a private pilot's license broke down how much money it took, from instruction, to plane rental and a lot more.
Taylor Hawkins was always there when Dave Grohl needed him as exemplified in this unforgettable concert moment.
Watch a never-before-seen video from Mighty Derringer, a Department of Energy training exercise simulating a nuclear terrorist attack on a major U.S. city.
Jimmy Fallon squirms as Hasan Minhaj tells a little too much information about his family.
Here's what critics think about Jared Leto's performance as "Morbius," a living vampire who is tasked with a choice to save the world or let it dive into chaos.