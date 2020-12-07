Your Keyboard Probably Needs Cleaning, This Is The Best Way To Do It
Grab some rubbing alcohol, compressed air, cotton swabs, toothpicks and a microfibre cloth.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson)
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
You would not believe the amount of gunk that get's clogged in an iPhone.
The decade-long hunt captured the world's attention, but when it finally ended last June, everyone still wanted to know: who had solved the mystery? This week, as legal proceedings threaten his anonymity, a 32-year-old medical student is ready to go on the record.
"I've always loved my name," says Karen Hayes, who started the hashtag #NotAllKarens.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
YouTuber A.B. Cannon adds color and sharpness to photographs that are over 160-years-old, originally from the Civil War era.
Our public messaging about the virus should explain the real costs — in graphic terms — of catching the virus.
Divorce rates are increasing around the world, and relationship experts warn the pandemic-induced break-up curve may not have peaked yet.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
The poorly-drawn melancholy bald man is the Extremely Online's Mona Lisa, and like da Vinci's masterwork, he's stood the test of time.
String theorists are making the case for flipping physics on its head.
"As you saw, that wasn't terribly difficult."
One editor shares his biggest takeaways from 12 months without beef, pork, poultry or fowl.
Art With Me, an art and music festival that ran November 11-15 in Tulum, Mexico, promised to "nurture personal growth." Many attendees got COVID instead — and brought it back to the US.
Jack the 4-year-old boxer seems to be distrustful to the blanket of snow that suddenly magically appeared overnight.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told BBC Radio 4 that he memorized his employees' license plate numbers to track their work hours.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The inspirational executive seemed to lose his way after moving to a mansion in Utah and giving up his corporate role, including a starvation diet and fascination with fire.
Experts have calculated that there are currently 7,117 languages around the world. The real answer is a bit more complex than that.
In June alone, British consumers spent over £325,000 on puppies that didn't even exist.
We're really in need of some holly jolly feelings right now, so we're definitely wearing these hats around the office.
Atherton, California — home to Silicon Valley heavyweights — isn't technically a gated community. But its laws create walls of their own
Remember when we missed our co-workers and actively wanted to attend a virtual happy hour? Those days are long gone.
From "Tiger King" prosecutions to new pangolin protections, not everything in 2020 has been doom and gloom.
It's impossible to believe that there are still people who are taking pictures with a box camera that is over 100 years old.
"StickyGate" is just one of the reasons for the uproar over the extraordinarily close race between Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Representative Anthony Brindisi.
On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring more than 1,000 others. Within the week, the US had officially entered World War II.
Kevin James, a father of four, jokes about how both parents and children play favorites.
The soon-to-be-former president will be subject to the same rules as the rest of us — but for how long?
A first-person account of a COVID-era existential layover in Australia.
Some need alarm clocks. Some only need a handful of peanuts.
The Fox News host had no time for the Secretary of Health and Human Services refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-elect.
The high-stakes gamble and false assumptions that detonated Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.
It's mind-boggling how far Michael Klimkowski got as he successfully made his way into a Joel Osteen show without a ticket.
Trawick was alone in his apartment when an officer pushed open the door. He was holding a bread knife and a stick. "Why are you in my home?" he asked. He never got an answer.
A Texas medical examiner's preliminary findings say a man found dead Thursday was killed by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion, but state wildlife officials are disputing that report.
Romain Grosjean's F1 car slammed into a wall at 137 mph and burst into flames. He walked away because of decades of work by unsung scientists and engineers.
Move aside, "Hillbilly Elegy" — the new HBO documentary "Alabama Snake" is the riveting (and terrifying) depiction of Appalachia that people need to see.
Astronomer and YouTuber Scott Manley studies the different footage captured of the famed Arecibo Telescope to better understand why the telescope collapsed.
The famous couple — who are currently living in Florida — recently put the home back on the market.
Read this — the ABCs of "Citizen Kane"-era show business — before you hit play on Netflix.
Here is why humans and the eyes of other vertebrate animals are so bad in design.
Internet sleuths have been captivated by the photos, which were recently developed and document a couple's trip to the Swiss-Italian border with a dachshund.
We're not saying these are the only Christmas costumes worth wearing, but they are the funniest.
"Senator Perdue, I suppose, doesn't feel he can handle himself in debate, or perhaps is concerned he may incriminate himself in debate," Ossoff said.