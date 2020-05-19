A Dad Gives An Incredibly Handy Lesson In Changing A Tire
A father gives useful, practical advice on replacing a tire.
A father gives useful, practical advice on replacing a tire.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
Stevie the yellow lab was trying to catch the attention of his girlfriend across the fence, and so he, rightfully, decided splashing puddles was the way to go.
You don't need to understand Dutch to be able to sit back and enjoy this peculiar video of a man living with a nest of eagle owls, one of the largest owls in the world, setting up their home right outside of his window.
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, have preexisting conditions or not. It can affect you."
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
In this 1956 clip, British hairdresser Raymond Bessone shows off the two-tone hair style, "expected to become very popular."
The new image could be the first direct evidence of the site of a planet's fiery birth in interstellar space.
A Caroline County family discovered nearly one million dollars in cash after running over bags filled with bills while on a Saturday afternoon drive.
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night for Midland County after both the Edenville and Sanford dams breached and urged immediate evacuations.
A trail-guide witnesses a game of cat and mouse between a python and a hyena at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
On the existential comforts of coaxing yeast out of air, kneading, proofing, baking and sharing.

Population density didn't make COVID-19 worse in New York City. If you want to know what went wrong, you have to think a lot smaller.
It was only a matter of time before reality-TV producers began disguising their meddlesome ways with the surveillance tools we use in everyday life. Right on cue this year, Netflix has debuted "The Circle" and "Too Hot To Handle."
Some things from the '80s really don't age well, such as offensive cultural stereotypes.
The new FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe," out May 22, contains a shocking revelation: Roe (of "Roe v. Wade" fame) played the part of an anti-abortion crusader in exchange for money.
So this is what it feels like if "Black Mirror" actually was real life.
Mix-and-match seasoning packets, sauce types, or just crumble dry noodles for a crunchy topping — the possibilities are endless.
Peak TV hasn't slowed down (yet).
From Black Voices to MySpace to Instagram, black creativity has defined social media from the start.
Li Jingzhi quit her job to search China for her son, Mao Yin, who went missing in 1988.
It took Lisa Piccirillo less than a week to answer a long-standing question about a strange knot discovered over half a century ago by the legendary John Conway.
The teacher has become the humbled student.
The United States is facing a shortage of bicycles as anxiety over public transportation and a desire to exercise has sent the demand surging.
The flavor is a sign of support for the pro-democracy movement, which is seeking to regain its momentum during the coronavirus pandemic.

I gave 1,100 escape room names to the 124M size of GPT-2 and trained it for literally just a few seconds. The results are great.
Did ayahuasca tea — brewed from rainforest plants and revered by many Brazilians as holy — contribute to the brutal death of a celebrated Brazilian artist?
If you've ever traveled abroad in Russia and spotted Супер Макс (Super Max) on TV, you might have thought it looked familiar…a little too familiar.
Unlike the last few decades of successful particle hunts, neutrino physics is a trek into the unknown, one that the United States physics community has chosen to pursue full-on.
"You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddamn N95 masks that we have to deal with."
Medieval bridges were marvels of engineering, given the technology available at the time — and nowhere more so than in the case of London Bridge, where deep, tidal flows made construction incredibly challenging.
Reddit moderator Gallowboob is stepping away from the site after receiving doxxing and death threats.
Our economy is built on Americans of all class levels buying things. What happens when the ability — and desire — to do so goes away?
Peter Fitzek is part of a movement that denies Germany's existence. He founded his own kingdom and bank — then the government started asking where the money went.
Turns out the names Tolkien came up with for inhabitants of fictional Middle Earth are uncannily similar to the kinds of names scientists designate for pharmaceuticals.
"While kayak fishing offshore, I hooked up on the elusive South Florida blackfin tuna, which took me on a wild ride. I was quickly joined by the not-so-elusive South Florida sharks which battled me for my catch."
"You can kick their balls, but you can't touch them."
From courses that cost $100,000 to ones made of tin cans, there are many ways to scratch that mini-golf itch this summer.
From putting it in a deep fryer to sticking it in a microwave, there are many ways bacon can be cooked, but which actually tastes the best?
The businessman and inventor spent a small fortune developing his idea. Then he scrapped it before the first prototype ever hit the road. Here's why.
The daily measurements at the Mauna Loa Observatory were initially meant to track the Earth's breathing patterns, but as the record grew, it became clear that the Earth wasn't breathing normally.
There's a fully functional operating system for Raspberry Pi called iRaspbian that looks nearly identical to MacOS.
When photographer Eric Guth drops into Godzilla Cave, he slips into a world of ice built by fire.

Amid a lot of excitement about the novel and good reviews, a lot of the discourse is (rightly) fixated on some choice sex scenes between fictionalized versions of Hillary and Bill — and, folks… it's rough.
It's not always easy, trying to maintain a house when one is also suffering from depression, but we're proud of his progress here.