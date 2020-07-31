Here's A How-To Guide To Building A Fishing Rod From Scratch That Can Actually Catch Fish
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has an arm like a cannon.
Elon Musk has long promised a full self-driving feature in Teslas. What happened to the technology and why is it so controversial?
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
With big liquor continuing its expansion into moonshine, illegal 'stillers keep quiet, keep producing and remember where the real recipe came from.
Cosmic Crisp apples, Cotton Candy grapes and Cuties are among the most fiercely protected fruits in the global IP marketplace.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
The Green Mountain State has had the fewest cases of COVID-19 in the country, and it isn't just — or even mainly — the governor who has carried the day.
Meredith Kopit Levien, everyone seems to agree, is the right person to lead the Times into the 2020s. But here's hoping she'll view her mission more broadly — including the state of local news in America.
"You're so lucky, because we don't steal."
For more than 50 years, people have reported sightings of big cats in the British countryside. Now, armed with drones and podcasts, a new generation of big cat hunters is taking up the search.
A spectacular comeback for a Microsoft icon.
Some venues are trying a new concept during the coronavirus pandemic: drive-in concerts. Here's what attendees are saying about the experience.
There are hundreds of trials currently in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the ones edging ahead in the global race.
In an isolated and sparsely populated region of Alaska, there were five domestic violence murders in 10 days. The pandemic has limited emergency services, and without shelters, many say these deaths are no surprise.
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
The cottagecore aesthetic of 'Folklore' fits it neatly into the lineage of musical exile narratives, both good and bad. It's a story we love to indulge — even if it rarely gets at the true meaning of being alone.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
Three Eater editors discuss what to consider when it comes to the ethics of dining out while the novel coronavirus continues to sweep the country.
Arcade1Up has created a three-quarter scale in-home arcade machine with three different versions of "Street Fighter II" built-in.
Sports writers are already talking about putting an asterisk next to this year's eventual NBA title winners. Is that fair and does it even matter?
Although the sound of the music has changed, country's themes have endured.
It's time for the British royal family to make amends for centuries of profiting from slavery.
In early cultural exchange programs, the act of sending gifts abroad often doubled as an opportunity for children to rehearse and reinforce narratives about their own national superiority and exceptionalism.
If you planted tomatoes as one of the cornerstones of your quarantine garden, I suspect that right now you are up to your armpits in those luscious orbs. Lucky you.
Recognizable by his walrus mustache, the actor specialized in playing cantankerous characters in "Absence of Malice," "The Natural" and other films.
The Wheeler Yacht Company is resurrecting Ernest Hemingway's beloved boat Pilar for the 21st century. The Wheeler 38 is authentic, modern and up for sale.
It's not so much what the current Postmaster General is doing as much as what the federal government has not done.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
The two musicians tell the same stories of America for different generations.
Even if the new school year starts at home, it's a good idea to evaluate what tech you or your loved ones will need to make the most out of this uncertain situation.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
The actor says his new road rage thriller taps into a wider anger in Western society.
To win, the president needs to capture untapped support from the blue-collar base. In Scranton, he's not getting the job done.
Here are this week's picks: an "underwater playground" with professional freedivers and how the prairies of the Canadian West are changing.
$20 million has been poured into a race for a solidly blue seat between Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts. Are they really that different?
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
An iconic screenshot defines our yearning to know less.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
"Jack and Jill" dates back to the 18th century and the theories behind its origins involve "vikings, beheadings, and beer."
Read The Giving Tree as usual, then when the Boy comes hustling for a house, switch to this.
Love it or hate it, natto is enjoyed by many Japanese for its touted health benefits.
The SEC announced this week that it plans to play a shorter season this fall, but some players aren't convinced they can play safely.
Cables, plugs, power banks and even a solar panel are on sale at Amazon, so you'll stay amped all day long.
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
