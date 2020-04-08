How To Bring In Food From The Outside World While Exposing Yourself The Least To The Coronavirus
There's no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by food yet but food safety experts give you the best advice for staying safe.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
I used to run marathons. After being on a ventilator, I get winded from walking.
Advocates say human trials could speed up the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
You don't need yeast, it's ready in an hour and it's basically impossible to mess up.
I think Ferrari never bothered with them because it might have revealed a possibly uncomfortable truth about the origin of Ferrari's famous badge.
Twelve percent more Americans didn't pay rent in April; what happens in May?
Amid the covid-19 pandemic, pinpointing the number and location of ICU beds, ventilators and doctors with specialized training is critical for local, state and federal officials trying to forge an effective response.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
The student already has a prestigious clerkship lined up with a federal appeals court judge.
Marooned BBC sports announcer Andrew Cotter is back at it again. After giving the play-by-play of his dogs racing to eat their food back in March, Cotter has another event he's giving detailed running commentary: Mabel and Olive competing over a chew toy.
Private pilot Gabriel Zeifman took to the skies this past weekend and captured some rare aerial photos of Area 51.
It's a buy-a-cat-get-a-dog kind of deal.
"Science and human advancement has always been propelled forward by the people who do things differently and those who are not afraid to break the rules."
There are some fundamental differences between the facilities and owners that the series leaves out.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
To get a sense of how far each country is from containing the disease, we can look at a new shape that charts the rate at which people are dying from the disease.
Amateur photographer Cessna Kutz took two photos of the "horizontal rainbow" from her porch located on Lake Sammamish in Washington.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
In LA alone, 46,000 housing units sit completely vacant. "The Reclaimers" believe these empty dwellings could be the key to ending housing insecurity in the city.
This is genius. This is horrifying.
With the aquarium closed, the Atlanta Humane Society let a litter of kittens wander the grounds.
How to increase happiness, according to research.
"Launching a rocket" and "water" are not usually two concepts we expect to see mixed together, but the result of this is glorious.
The technology could be a battery-electric alternative and still reduce emissions when taking battery production into account.
In this viral logic puzzle, you have to open a lock using five numerical clues. Here's how to solve the riddle that's stumping the internet.
Off-road racing is absolutely brutal on the cars, but it sure is fun to watch.
Maps represent much more than geography. They give us a look at the culture, politics and aesthetic values of those who created them.
Cross-country Cannonball record purists are criticizing the run as grossly irresponsible while the nation deals with an emergency of unseen magnitude.
It will be a long time before the economy recovers — and it won't be the same.
Joel Sutherland and his family, bored from being sequestered inside all day, decided to put their old Simpsons Halloween costumes to good use.
High-occupancy buildings, like towers and hospitals, could be a hidden risk in the battle against COVID-19.
Apple used to be about changing the world one magic box at a time. Now it's fighting to conquer TV drama, healthcare, money, news and much else besides.
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in record time, that's not going to be fast enough to deal with the current crisis. What are the different timelines for the most effective ways to defeat the coronavirus?
I've called hundreds of times this week. I haven't spoken to a human yet.
"I had a breakdown in the emergency room. We're in a pandemic, how can you not test me?"
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
While Boeing has received plenty of scrutiny for its bad code, it's the Max's computing power — or lack thereof — that has kept it on the ground since then.
Also, Lisa Kudrow is now part of the cast, so that's cool.
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
In their search for sources of genetic novelty, researchers find that some "orphan genes" with no obvious ancestors evolve out of junk DNA, contrary to old assumptions.