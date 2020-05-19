Recommended

'THEY'RE JUST CUTTING US OFF'

features.propublica.org

Despite the great scientific strides in diabetes care, the rate of amputations across the country grew by 50% between 2009 and 2015. Diabetics undergo 130,000 amputations each year, often in low-income and underinsured neighborhoods. Black patients lose limbs at a rate triple that of others.

