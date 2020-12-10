How This Typeface Helped Save The New York City Subway
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
Eric Bauza will be voicing Bugs Bunny in the new Space Jam movie starring LeBron James.
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
A man was hiking in the Mosquito Range alpine when he came across this site.
COVID-19 daily death tolls are right up there with tolls of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Civil War battles and Pearl Harbor.
FX has renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for four more seasons, a move that will take the series into a record 18th season.
"I was attempting to be a good son when I had the rest of what little innocence I had left ripped away."
I didn't talk on the phone for a month. That has to change.
In 2009, building a new solar farm was 223% more expensive than building a new coal plant. Now, it's flipped.
"We started to cut the tree up to move it and that's when it started pouring water. It poured water for about 3-4 minutes."
Mastercard Inc. said it won't allow its cards to be used on Pornhub.com after the network's review of the website uncovered unlawful content, and rival Visa Inc. is suspending acceptance of its cards on the site pending completion of its own investigation.
If you never owned "The Muppet Christmas Carol" on VHS, you might not know what we're talking about. But there's a song that has long been missing from recent presentations.
Beware of anyone who claims to be your mom's "friend."
The conditions of this year have eliminated the possibility for hounding the local bar for former/current hotties. But you don't have to forgo this perfect tradition entirely.
Evidence is mounting that certain bacteria spread by cat scratches and other animal exposures can sometimes have startling effects on our brain.
Here's how Nintendo instructed retail workers on dealing with unruly customers back in 1991.
AI research scientist Timnit Gebru raised red flags about Google's most exciting new tech. She says she was forced out for it.
Dr. Tara Smith takes a look at popular movies and TV shows that deal with zombie viruses and grades them for realism.
As the pandemic set in, the shows that stood out to me most were those that transported me — especially when they made me laugh.
Facebook is on track for record ad revenue this year. That's partly due to its lax approach to stopping scammers, hackers, and disinformation peddlers who buy ads that rip off and manipulate people, say former and current workers.
Just because students are learning remotely doesn't mean they can't do a prank.
Retailers, police departments and loss prevention researchers are reporting an uptick in theft of necessities like food and hygiene products.
Within the last week, we watched Rudy Giuliani get COVID, heard a lot of confusing news about Spiderman, and we're still waiting on a second stimulus check. Let's see how we're coping.
Hannah Nalley recorded her mom's reaction to Cardi B's "WAP" in real time as she heard the actual lyrics, proving the song is not for the faint of heart.
When Jesse Lenz moved into his wife's childhood farmhouse he felt no connection to the place… until he was forced to see his new home through his children's eyes
In 2018, Amazon paid $0 in US federal income tax on $11 billion in profits before taxes. How did they pull that one off?
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Holiday displays in the Dutch capital may soon require municipal approval — and lights must be overwhelmingly "warm white," says a new city guide.
News that Airbnb is set to double its share price in its IPO debut caught its CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky by surprise.
Farmers in the Alps have sworn by "heubad" — or hay bathing — for centuries.
What better way to while away the monotonous indoor hours than with a repeat viewing of the 2001 classic "The Wedding Planner" on Netflix?
When a mad scientist gets stuck inside all the time, he's inevitably going to try something like this.
Cydia, one of the first app stores on iPhone, is suing Apple, alleging anti-competitive behavior.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday that America was headed toward the conditions that resulted in the American Civil War after a caller asked whether conservatism would ever dominate US culture again.
Bob Odenkirk becomes a John Wick-esque vigilante in the upcoming thriller, being released on February 19, 2021.
There apparently were some pesky kids inside this Aldi.
Trump's attitude toward the coronavirus crisis may actually have been a bonus for some men.
If I hold still enough, maybe this human will leave me alone.
The case, however? Not so much.
When cities struggle, it's only because they're set up on the backs of rich people's whims.
It extraordinary how a simple chemical combination can light up a dark sky.
Our choices reflect and determine who we are.
Overweight men and women who exercised six days a week lost weight; those who worked out twice a week did not.
The poor teacher initially thought he had done something wrong to offend his students. Turns out it was very much the opposite.
I'm not trying to ruin "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for you. Quite the contrary. I'm trying to heighten it. I'm trying to deepen it.
A Ponzi scheme in paradise?
Marques Brownlee has some good things to say about the headphones themselves. Not so much so for the Smart Case.
The television host, 62, said in a tweet that "anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
We spoke to Professor Eduard Vieta Pascual, one of the world's leading bipolar experts.
This is also what Radiohead sounds to Radiohead fans.