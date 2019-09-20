How This One Stunt Set Up A Movie Unlike What Any Filmmaker Had Done Before
With the stunt-filled opening chase sequence in "Baby Driver," director Edgar Wright attempted something that no other filmmaker had dared before.
With the stunt-filled opening chase sequence in "Baby Driver," director Edgar Wright attempted something that no other filmmaker had dared before.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
With the stunt-filled opening chase sequence in "Baby Driver," director Edgar Wright attempted something that no other filmmaker had dared before.
How to Take Over the World has designs for every wannabe supervillain, from pulling the internet's plug to bioengineering a dinosaur army — even achieving immortality if the first few plans fail to pan out.
Is the Stem Player worth $200 and is it a good dedicated listening device? YouTuber Mic The Snare explains why the answer to both questions is a resounding HELL NO.
Civil defense and other "right of boom" approaches could help mitigate the toll of a nuclear war — at least somewhat.
Our wealthy California school had a hookup game where boys "drafted" girls, then tracked their sex acts. A decade later, my classmates still debate whether "FSL" was harmless teenage hijinks or a symptom of toxic rot in our elite enclave.
The Middle East is one of the world's largest fossil fuel producers — but what happens to their economy when demand for oil plummets?
The apparent first use of Russia's air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile against a target in Ukraine doesn't all add up.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
The Seven Seconds Or Less Phoneix Suns changed the NBA forever. How did it all go wrong? Well, where to start…
Experts discuss the apparent lack of highly visible cyberattacks by Russian state hackers during the Ukraine invasion.
From shells to cell phones, the way we exchange currency is always changing.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Hip hop's foundation and evolution owe itself to jazz. And it's reciprocal.
The new podcast from Serial Productions is a careful, moving investigation of a British scandal. But it's also the story of its own making.
John Clayton had an unforgettable appearance in one of the greatest "This Is SportsCenter" ads ever. He will be missed, RIP John.
Apple's newest smartphone models use machine learning to make every image look professionally taken. That doesn't mean the photos are good.
Other state Republicans were tempted to cave to Trump's demands. The GOP governor held firm.
It used to be better, but then it stopped. Why? Shouldn't technology advance forward and not backwards?
This week, a letter writer who is convinced that their neighbors are perverts based on their home library, a boss whose new employee keeps pretending to quit, and a woman wondering if her gender means she's supposed to pay the entire cost of her wedding.
Runners: it's time to read the story of your outsole.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
No. 11 seed Michigan beat No. 3 seed Tennessee to make it to the Sweet 16, but Howard made it known sports is more than just wins and loses.
America's funniest feminist firebrand, back with the personal new show "Life & Beth" and a high-profile gig hosting the Oscars, is on a mission to banish the creeps of comedy: "I don't think that those guys should be allowed to come back."
This denim jacket has the classic "Long Haul" design, but the organic cotton used here means you won't have to break it in at all. It's comfy from day one.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with SNL sketches featuring Liam Neeson, Stefan and more!
Rising inflation is raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Anyone who picks "It's A Small World" over "Space Mountain" is a total psycho. There is no debating this.
Our deeply practical advice for surviving any crisis: panic.
Look, we all know Wu-Tang is for the children, but we're worried that they're just going to hear some garbled squawking.
We didn't expect things to get so real during a Wizards Knicks game, but we're glad it did just for this moment.
The plants themselves are wonderful, but what they're growing in can look beautiful too.
Desus and Mero sent correspondents Rainey and Tawanda out into the city to ask people if they're REALLY from New York.
"It's kind of stupid that we can't just be honest about what we're doing."
The show will end original productions at the end of this season, when Povich plans to retire.
"When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," the actor acknowledged.
The original meme stock company is looking to expand profits in any way possible.
What history teaches us about how autocrats lose power — and how Putin might hang on.
The most spectacular visual effects in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might have come where you least expected it.
Political scientist Ivan Krastev is an astute observer of Vladimir Putin. In an interview, he speaks of the Russian president's isolation, his understanding of Russian history and how he has become a prisoner of his own rhetoric.
The photogenic canine model has won more hearts than I could ever hope to.
Vox breaks down what it's like to flee the Ukraine conflict, and it's harrowing.
The Ukraine crisis has shaken up the price of nickel—and sent some Americans scrambling for coins.
Enjoy fresh fruits and veggies, bacon, cereal, snacks and even vegan-friendly alternatives like Just Egg.
Nelly Furtado's 2006 pop hit gets taken to the next level by TikToker Joel Sunny.
Redfin agents said that nearly two-thirds of their home offers involved a bidding war.
Consider doing things the old-fashioned way and meeting someone with whom you share a mutual interest.