How This Gambler Figured Out How To Crack The Horse-Racing Code
The incredible story of how Bill Benter became a millionaire by creating an algorithm for horse racing that couldn't lose.
Seth Green's NFT show was centered around the premise of "what if your friendly neighborhood bartender was Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398?" But then, reportedly, his ape was allegedly stolen and apparently he can't move forward with the show after losing the intellectual property rights of the main character.
A sprawling society with pyramids, moats, and "forest islands" thrived from 500 to 1400 A.D. in the Bolivian Amazon.
Mifepristone and misoprostol are a safe and effective way to end a pregnancy, but many people around the world still don't know these drugs exist.
Vietnam is famously secretive about its use of the death penalty. However, rights groups believe it to be one of the biggest executioners in the world and the biggest in Southeast Asia.
"The time has come for social media companies and other online providers to recognize their power and to act on it," Ardern said.
When you're close to someone you care for, your hearts do their best to sync up their rhythms. Not only is this like, soOoO cute, but it can be good for your cardiovascular health, too.
Near the beginning of the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, the host found herself sadly, solemnly dancing.
Larry Bird's legendary steal in the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, 1987 is one of the greatest defensive plays of all time.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
The youngest employees are already feeling pressured and exhausted — even in the earliest stages of their careers.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Taka Sakaeda, sushi chef and Nami Nori restaurant owner, answers questions about sushi, including what kind of fish to purchase for it, the different types and reveals how the California roll got its name.
This stunning coast-to-coast play by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon might be one of the greatest playoff goals of all time.
In 200 million years, there will be no borders — and possibly no humans.
It's important to stay limber when running from the law
Warwick Davis returns as Willow Ufgood in a sequel series to the beloved 1988 fantasy film, coming to Disney+ in November.
Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School. But accounts from officials have offered a confusing look at the timeline of Tuesday's shooting.
Cathie Wood built a thriving brand out of price-prediction porn — then the tech bubble popped.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
This 2011 video from Cracked about a sad but true incident where a guy learned the limitations of law enforcement in stopping a spree killer has taken on new resonance.
Grindr is sending monkeypox warnings in Europe — but that's not a free pass to stigmatize the virus.
Western Rise has some of the most comfortable performance wear we've ever seen. Use code SUMMER during checkout, and save some serious cash while you update your wardrobe.
A prequel to "Rogue One," this Disney+ series will chronicle the rise of Cassian Andor's rebel journey.
On r/BreedingR4R, copulation-minded couples and singles search for sperm donors and child-rearers who want to reproduce, no strings attached
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
As we remember the life of Ray Liotta, here's the time back in 2015 when he visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared stories from the set.
Millennials, like all generations, have it rough. Here's where things are good, and sometimes bad, around the US for the famously maligned cohort.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
Herschel Walker gave his own suggestion for what should be done about school shootings and it's "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." Huh?
The bots are just half a millimeter wide and are controlled by lasers.
Why are fans like this?
The couple had been married for 24 years and leave behind four children.
Paul Stewart gives a detailed tour of the Space Shuttle Discovery and what it was like for astronauts to travel inside.
A total of 1,369 people attended Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire dressed as vampires, organisers say.
Comparing a Japanese Rice Bowl with a Korean Rice Bowl is like comparing apples to oranges but Joshua Weissman attempted to try.
The Smithsonian's Chris Browne flew the much-feared F-14, and as a former TOPGUN student, knows well the power of a Navy-trained fighter pilot
Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, and he'll be sorely missed.
Many states have already passed laws basically banning abortion. "Roe" is the only thing preventing them from taking effect.
Not that they've done any good changing the minds that need to be changed.
"It was just one of those right place, right time things," says kayaker Allen Hutto about helping to save two men on a South Carolina lake.
And they might have made it even worse.
The find is remarkable because "DNA is like ice cream — it lasts longer when it is cold," said a study lead.
An iSeeCars analysis found the best deals you're most likely to find on some of the most popular models in the market, and more.
Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
"Is there anything at all we can do about it?"