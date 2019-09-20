Why Is This Chair In Everyone's Apartment On Instagram?
How this retro tubular steel frame and cane rattan seat and backing piece of furniture became the hottest piece of furniture on Instagram.
How this retro tubular steel frame and cane rattan seat and backing piece of furniture became the hottest piece of furniture on Instagram.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How this retro tubular steel frame and cane rattan seat and backing piece of furniture became the hottest piece of furniture on Instagram.
We present to you the first annual Digg Grammys Awards, in a variety of unusual but apt categories. Enjoy.
Radiohead almost never plays "Creep" so when Thom Yorke made the last minute decision to play it at Lollapalooza in 2016, one band member was left shellshocked.
From iconic performances to the award-winners, here's everything you need to know about last night.
A whopping 30% discount is the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Alex Melton has an uncanny ability to make every song sound like Blink 182 and he topped himself with this performance of "Never Gonna Give You Up."
The apartment has some pricey demands (and two fridges).
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
Swara has the most delightful reaction after tasting a strawberry for the first time in her life.
Traveling with kids this summer? If so, you'll want to check out these National Parks.
"I've kept every gadget I ever owned since 2002."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Matt Liddy was scouring through archival footage of the 1970 Minneapolis teachers strike when an unmistakable face from the crowd appeared and the reaction from one of his closest friends might bring a tear to your eye.
From anachronistic rock songs in "Moulin Rouge!" to various versions of Bob Dylan in "I'm Not There," the 2000s were a very good time for movie music.
Stephen Fry explains how oil and gas contributes to as much as 40 percent of Russia's government revenue.
Powerplay is legit, and Apple should take notice.
Jonathan Rowny spent over six months and $10,000 waiting for Comcast to hook him up with an Internet connection.
Watch Dusan Vlahovic, a star forward for Italian club Juventus, think about and go through with a terrible flop — in slow motion.
Here's everything thing you need to know about trucks, including how the country would come to a standstill if trucks stop operating for just three days.
One day after a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, police continue to search for suspects in the case.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Joni Mitchell accepted the award for Best Historical Album at Sunday's Grammys, one of the first public appearances for the 78-year-old singer/songwriter since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.
This week, a letter writer who simply loves to imitate trains, neighbors haranguing a Jewish family to put up Easter decorations and an epic spat over which TV show to watch.
The best part is that you can snag three of these classic-looking tees for just $95.
Almost all 26 million residents remain on lockdown as the government attempted to stop rising COVID case numbers.
America's labor leaders need to make sure that the worker-to-worker organizing strategy used at the company spreads to other workplaces.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
How plain, sour cream and onion, BBQ and salt and vinegar became the default potato chip roster in the United States.
An Austen expert and a period drama TV critic reflect on the enduring appeal of romance series set in turn-of-the-19th-century England
This slick skillet doesn't use a chemical coating for its non-stick surface, so it's okay to crank up the heat.
Tom Scott attempts to find out if someone can follow an AirTag in transit and it's a roller coaster ride.
The disgraced comedian won best comedy album for "Sincerely Louis CK," his first special since 2017, when multiple sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.
The debate between team ice and team wind has been settled, and the answer is…kind of both?
The man in the eastern German city of Magdeburg is accused of getting the injections so he could sell the vaccine cards that went with them.
We'll never forget Estelle Harris's role as Mrs. Constanza in "Seinfeld," especially when she caught her son in flagrante delicto reading Glamour magazine.
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a plea for support before John Legend performed, sharing the stage with a poet and a singer from Ukraine.
Satellite imagery has shown a mass grave of civilians located in Ukraine's Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the area.
Over the weekend where Sarah Palin announced she was running for Congress and Will Smith resigned from the Academy, here are some top stories you might have missed.
Social media platform's shares jump after news that Tesla and SpaceX boss holds 9.2% stake.
Cecily Strong and Mikey Day welcome a dollmaker to show off his creations on a home shopping network. Things immediately become dirty and scandalous.
The tricky work of seeking, sequencing, and sharing viruses around the world.
The plants themselves are wonderful, but what they're growing in can look beautiful too.
Gunna, Simon Rex, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd share some good picks on streaming services, while entertaining us with some '90s rap video aesthetics.
Jonathon Klein from The Drive goes into great detail on how to successfully tow your vehicle when the time arises.
It's all too easy to forget the victims and glamorize the grifter.
An Oscars seat filler (Jerrod Carmichael) gets interrupted while talking to Will Smith (Chris Redd). And "Paddington 2" gets name dropped! We didn't expect that.
Kenan Thompson as OJ stops by "SNL" to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. We didn't think OJ was going to show up but he did.