How This Athlete Went From A Rookie Swimmer To A Marathon Aquanaut In 180 Days
With a little practice, this beginner swimmer started to absolutely crush it.
Here are the best farmers markets in every state that sell fantastic fall goodies, and excel at serving as community gathering spaces.
Studies have shown it's a pretty effective way to measure whether or not a relationship is going to make it long-term.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Frank Caliendo has a legendary George W. Bush impression. Here's how you can imitate the former president as good as him.
The Toebbes seemed to have everything — so why did they allegedly try to sell nuclear secrets?
Arthur Brooks and Dr. Shefali, a clinical psychologist and mindfulness expert, discuss the definition and dangers of self-objectification — and what it really means to be yourself.
In May 2020, after excessive flooding the Edenville Dam broke, and shortly afterwards so did the Sanford Dam, causing nearly $200M in damage and displacing 10,000 people. Here's what really happened.
One tech company has created a slate of scripted influencers, each with their own storylines. But how is anyone supposed to tell the difference between what's real and what isn't?
It can remove 4,000 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere per year. But the cost isn't clear yet.
A critical element in everything from engines to bodies is in short supply.
The housing market is incredibly tough right now for first-time buyers, so here are a few cities where housing is more affordable.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"X+Y" features a scene about a math problem involving random cards that has captured the imagination of the internet. Here's a comprehensive explanation of the answer to the math question.
Cruz, 23, also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the deadliest high school shooting in recent U.S. history.
In some churches, religion and politics aren't kept separate — and when you add QAnon conspiracy theories, that makes for a volatile mix.
Richard and Maurice McDonald would probably be completely flabbergasted to see the price of a chicken sandwich listed at $21.89.
All the speed in the world doesn't matter if you can't install hot new games.
Peter Doocy might need some ice for this sick burn.
The debate over the Postal Service is bigger than your mailbox.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be known for building the metaverse.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
You don't have any authority on me if I can't see you.
After receiving hundreds of thousands of calls, the poet's project almost broke the New York telephone exchange — leading to an FBI investigation. Will it cause similar chaos in the Instapoet era?
If you're feeling spoopy, but don't have the time or energy for a full costume, a funny tee goes a long way.
Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals was a crucial juncture in multiple rivalries: the Celtics-Lakers rivalry dating back to the 1950s, and the Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird rivalry that had captivated fans since their college days. Here's how one play redefined the sport.
Sick of khakis and button-ups, they do their spreadsheets and data reports in nothing but their birthday suits.
We're big fans of packing light here at Digg. Unless you're gonna be somewhere for months, anything that helps us stick to the essentials is a winner.
Jeff Fortenberry broke the news he was being indicted for lying to the FBI by releasing a surreal video to his supporters inside his 1963 Ford F-100 pickup truck with his wife and dog Pippen by his side.
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is firing back against San Francisco's vaccine mandate.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
The live-action adaptation based on the neo-noir anime series looks like a lot of fun. The first episode drops November 19, 2021.
The country's voucher-focused help for American renters is mired in red tape, and many landlords opt out. Would cash work better?
On Tuesday, Howard Stern lit into the controversial Brooklyn Nets player, calling him an "idiot" and a "douchebag" after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pups deserve frozen treats! Not only does this kit com with two jars of dog-friendly snack mix, you can use these molds to make treats from pretty much any healthy food.
Pornhub seems like the last place on earth you'd find a 50-minute, fully clothed calc lesson, but this Taiwanese teacher is the tube site's newest star.
The painter Marlene Dumas has transformed the way we see the world, writes Deborah Nicholls-Lee, as two new exhibitions of her work open.
Anti-ageing drugs are bankrolled by some of the wealthiest people on Earth, including Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel. Are the scientists close to a cure?
Sen. Mitch McConnell didn't know what he was doing when he passed the 2018 Farm Bill.
There is something extremely satisfying about watching a clogged lake get drained.
In the frigid Baltic Sea, archaeologists probing the surprisingly well-preserved remains of a revolutionary warship are seeing the era in a new way.
David Lynch's gloriously specific and frustrating masterpiece still stands as an unparalleled, idiosyncratic work of cinema.
Using 53 tattoos, artist Phil Berge has created this stunning sequence.
Inside a movement to reinvestigate hundreds of racist killings.
Apple has retired its terrible nightmare touch bar technology, thank god.
Since 1973, for men living in Western countries, sperm count has plummeted by between 50 and 60 percent. What happened and what does this mean for the future?
With generous state support at home and low-cost sales abroad, Hikvision has become a world heavyweight.
In the North-Eastern part of Honshu (Japan's largest main island) lies Miyagi, a prefecture that was devastated by the Great Tohoku Earthquake of March, 2011.