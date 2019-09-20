How This Architectural Masterpiece Was Designed At The Perfect Angle To Capture The Sun
Stewart Hicks demonstrates how the Paul Schweikher House is a marvel of architectural design.
Stewart Hicks demonstrates how the Paul Schweikher House is a marvel of architectural design.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Comedian Clark Jones has an amazing idea that'll spice up dating apps, explains why he believes in soulmates and reveals the advice that changed his life. (Contains strong language.)
Protein keeps your body and mind in good shape. Here are three sources that you can go to for a daily dose.
Stewart Hicks demonstrates how the Paul Schweikher House is a marvel of architectural design.
Especially if you work out with them.
"For the past two years, I have wanted a megaphone to drown out the voices of those who didn't seem to mind if their policies landed me in a body bag."
This mom captures the awful moment she realized she forgot to ask for no pickles on Beckham's hamburger.
Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" may look like a straightforward war movie, but it's anything but.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Pablo the bulldog showed no mercy in this race with his owner.
Russian generals are running out of time, ammunition, and manpower. Russia's effort to conquer Ukraine may culminate within the next 10 days.
I gave "Babylon's Fall" the benefit of the doubt and it gave me nothing in return.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Poyais was supposedly a lush paradise but it was all a figment of this fraudster's scheme that swindled thousands and led to the deaths of over 150 people.
Colin Craig-Brown had a salty reaction after learning Doug the spud wasn't in fact the world's largest potato.
In this excerpt from VH1's "Behind The Music," "Weird Al" Yankovic has no idea how much his tribute to Devo impacted Mark Mothersbaugh.
Once ridiculed, the finance bro uniform is winning over the video-sharing app.
Texas has been the fastest growing urban hub in America over the last ten years.
Someone went behind the scenes of a marble factory and filmed how they make these small spherical toys.
From romances and road trips to Bollywood epics.
In an interview with the UK's Radio Times, Jonathan Bailey explained how the show's sex scenes are choreographed, and the tricks they use to keep the actors separated in very believable acts.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The actors who played Trent Crimm, Higgins, and Mae told "60 Minutes" about the moments that stuck with them from the infamously uplifting show.
If Bob Chapek and the rest of the Disney brass thought the March 11 apology over the House of Mouse's fumbling response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' legislation would placate the outrage among their own staff, they should perhaps think again.
Made to be as durable as a work pant, the Rover Pant add a level of stretch and breathability that every adventurer will appreciate.
Four famous modern bimbos — Alicia Amira, Kitty Quinn, Isabella James and Dolly Mattel — share their thoughts on the gleeful, airheaded bimbo mindset and bodacious bod that made 'Barbie Girl' such a legend.
"That 70s Show" succeeded where so many other sitcoms have failed with a finale that ended up being their best episode.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Some problems are best resolved by taking out your frustration with some harmless concussive force. A punching bag for your desk can help release the tension.
These 12 quintessential drum parts have elevated Dave Grohl into the pantheon of the drum gods.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Iman Vellani stars as MCU's Kamala Khan, making her debut as Marvel's first Muslim superhero, in a historic new series for Disney+, set to premiere on June 8, 2022.
"Priority goes to destroying the BMP because it has a weapon system that can destroy his vehicle system as well."
Adam Ragusea explains how an "anthropomorphic stack of tires" ended up becoming the global authority on fine dining.
It used to be illegal, then accepted, and now it's on your phone.
The same COVID vaccine mandate affecting Kyrie Irving and the Nets also applies to the Yankees and Mets.
Japan's only overnight sleeper is a delightful journey. This is a trip in the cheapest private room, from Tokyo Station to Izumoshi Station.
Representative Katie Porter grills CEOs in the morning and meets constituents in the evening in — what else? — ballet flats.
Jon Stewart himself has become an old rock we're over-relying on.
At a basic level, pro wrestling is about effortlessness, the art of making staged violence look smooth and natural. Nobody made it look easier than Razor Ramon.
Biden's nominee had publicly encouraged measures to mitigate climate change, including a transition to cleaner energy, which triggered a backlash from America's powerful oil, gas, and coal industries.
Car dealerships are charging well above the sticker price for cars these days — calling it a "market adjustment" — but is it price gouging?
"I always felt like I had something to prove."
Andrew Garfield realizes too late that he really shouldn't have shared this humilating story.
Whether you're a veteran headliner or a struggling standup, there's just one path to success.
Some people were honest and to the point, while others tried their best to make a point.
Gas prices usually go up during the summer as producers switch to a lighter crude
Burger scholars George Motz connects with local Aussie burger expert Jimmy Hurlston to make "The Burger With The Lot," a special from down under that has some unusual toppings.