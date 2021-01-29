How This Apple Intern Designed The Original Emoji
As an intern on the iPhone design team in the summer of 2008, Angela Guzman created the faces that define the way we communicate today.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
As an intern on the iPhone design team in the summer of 2008, Angela Guzman created the faces that define the way we communicate today.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How to understand what the hell is going on this week.
Also featuring when COVID is over, I am not smarter than… and Joe Biden signing executive orders.
As an intern on the iPhone design team in the summer of 2008, Angela Guzman created the faces that define the way we communicate today.
CNN's Chris Cuomo accuses Vlad Tenev of looking out for hedgefunds over the interests of GameStop investors who use his app.
How a plant that hurts so good became the heart and soul of Mexican culture.
With extremist groups already looking to seize the moment, Q believers are facing at least three major paths. The next few months could determine which they go down.
Brian Williams sure has a wicked sense of humor.
The notorious 1998 flop could have derailed a promising career. But in hindsight, we can now see how it helped shape the remarkable performances he's given us since.
Whether it's paintings from garage sales or you want to display the few family photos you actually printed, there's a specific art to hanging your art. Fortunately, the basic rules of curation aren't as tricky as they might seem.
A phone battery exploded after a man in China bit into it. "He didn't [bite the battery] because he wanted to test its authenticity," the man's girlfriend explained. "Actually my partner just has the habit of putting things into his mouth and nibbling on them."
Marjorie Taylor Greene is even nuttier than previously believed.
Described as "cute" even in formal scientific journals, Costa Rica's tent-making bats defy negative stereotypes by living in harmony with each other and inspiring conservation.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has little patience when CNBC host Sara Eisen raises the argument that a 2 percent tax on people with fortunes worth more than $50 million might lead to the wealthy leaving the country.
Yes, your data is used to sell you shoes. But it also may be used to sell you an ideology.
Jimmy Kimmel attempts to make sense of Marjorie Taylor Green being appointed onto the House Education and Labor committee.
Illegal loan apps operating in the Google Play store have been harassing and publicly shaming Indian borrowers.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced Friday.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching confectionery being made with such efficiency.
Oh Hello Again owner Kari Ferguson admits that in the two months the shop has been open, more than a few customers expressed confusion on entering the store.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
Singer Tim Storms currently holds the Guinness World Records for "lowest note produced by a human." Here's how he sounds singing.
State Department emails redacted the former Secretary of State's preferred toppings, so we investigated.
Rowan Atkinson reflects on some of the most famous scenes he shot with his signature character.
Throughout her career Tyson refused to play drug addicts, prostitutes or maids, roles she thought demeaning to Black women. But when a good part came along she grabbed hold of it with tenacity.
Among all possible climate actions, recycling ranks pretty low in its impact.
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.
Over the years, Apple has released quite a few watch faces with roots in history. Each one started as an iconic watch archetype and was remade to take advantage of the Apple Watch platform.
General Motors became the first big US automaker to announce it will produce only electric-powered passenger cars and SUVs by 2035.
Maya takes a trip to a farm and interviews various animals with a teeny-tiny mic.
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
The ingredients in Subway's tuna are "not tuna and not fish," an attorney for the plaintiffs says.
The Robinhood app, which allows users to place trades on Nasdaq and the NYSE, are blocking searches of GameStop and other stocks favored on Reddit.
Two weeks of activism and social media campaigning achieved what Mexican and international authorities didn't do in 11 years.
Photographer and scientist Nathan Myhrvold has developed a camera that captures snowflakes at a microscopic level never seen before.
The refractory period, the prolactin myth and other mysteries of a man's sex drive.
Someone will be left holding the bag.
Some say it was STONKS who single-handedly brought back $AMC. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
Tesla announced their new Tesla Model S. Here's how they changed the car.
By Tuesday morning, Claudia Conway was a trending topic on Twitter, and it wasn't the first time. Just days prior, she posted a series of TikTok videos documenting abuse by her mother. What's going on?
How a team of spies in Mexico got their hands on Russia's space secrets — and tried to change the course of the Cold War.
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
As Musk unveils a new Model S "Plaid +" with the quickest acceleration of any car in the world, we check in on Tesla's promises and how they've panned out.
Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture, gender standards and class divides the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman went on CNBC to decry the Reddit-fueled frenzy that's currently sending shockwaves through the trading markets.
A victim shares the scary story of when a hacker took control of his internet-connected chastity cage.
In booting Trump, Twitter has seemingly realigned the political universe and shielded the new president from what surely would have been rabid attacks from his predecessor.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.