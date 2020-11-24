How These Tiny Fish Are Helping Cool Down Our Planet
Carbon sequestration by lanternfish could be saving us from catastrophic climate change.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Carbon sequestration by lanternfish could be saving us from catastrophic climate change.
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Harlow really didn't see that one coming, but has gotten over her fear now.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
Happy Black Friday! Some of the biggest and best outlets have some huge deals running throughout the day, and we're hand-picking our favorite bargains.
Donald Trump tussles with Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who questioned the president's election fraud claims.
YouTuber Stuff Made Here designed a lock that was meant to be unpickable, but how does his lock really hold up against the lock-picking efforts of a real locksmith?
Theoretical physicists point to the idea that there are other dimensions out there, beyond what we can see. And there could be loads of them, as Melissa Hogenboom explains. A film by Melissa Hogenboom and Pierangelo Pirak.
The country is now one of only a small few to have suppressed coronavirus cases from more than 500 a day to almost zero.
Carbon sequestration by lanternfish could be saving us from catastrophic climate change.
"It's a glorious mashup of the posh, the highly processed, and everything in between."
Plus, you'll find terrific towels, bountiful backpacks, glorious gloves and more during Huckberry's massive Black Friday sale.
I'm just a Sherpa standing in front of a stranger, asking them to love me.
We catch up with the actor and icon about working on Luca Guadagnino's hit show, becoming a mum, and her fashion evolution
Are doorbusters always a bargain? Are you really the product? Let's find out the truth.
Suppements maker Herbalife is often called a "pyramid scheme" by critics and has been frequently investigated. How has it been able to survive despite the controversy?
Mink infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Denmark have "risen" from the dead, igniting a national frenzy and calls to cremate carcasses.
Brent Spiner is a foul-mouthed diva in this "Curb Your Enthusiasm"-like musical comedy short film.
The definitive guide to 2020's absolute deluge of holiday fare, on Netflix, Hallmark and Lifetime, including "Happiest Season," Dolly Parton's "Christmas on the Square," "Princess Switch" and more.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
An elite gamer hacked the brand new Super Mario Game & Watch and found a way to get it to play Doom.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
Usually, you become president before the crazy starts. But Biden still has weeks to go till he assumes office.
Harlow really didn't see that one coming, but has gotten over her fear now.
American food media's focus on national cuisines turns cultures into monoliths as it ignores regional differences in cooking and eating.
Al Roker was out on the street for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into his old nemesis Butter Man.
Steve Carell is a work-from-home Santa in this ad for Xfinity.
A fledgling Bayside girl group. Caffeine pills. A breakdown. "Jessie's Song" is more than another episode of the teen classic—it's a pop cultural phenomenon. Ahead of the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot, the cast and crew behind the scene recall how it came to be.
The interface of the internet is currently an annoying mess. According to YouTuber, there's two reasons for that: One, advertisers. Two, people.
TV Guide named it as the fortieth best television episode of all time. On lists of favorite sitcoms, or favorite holiday episodes, it invariably ranks even higher. WKRP in Cincinnati's seventh episode, "Turkeys Away" begins as a wholesome, almost bland, Thanksgiving show. Around the midpoint, though, the standard-issue sitcom setup - Mr. Carlson (Gordon Jump), orchestrates a secret radio station promotion - takes a spectacularly morbid and off-color left tur
Diego Maradona is lying in honor for public viewing at Argentina's presidential palace, Casa Rosada, following his death aged 60.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
With a few easy-to-find items, you can discover the archipelago's breathtaking biodiversity, savor its flavors and music, even delight in an island-inspired Thanksgiving.
They're tacky, lazy and an abomination. They're also just what we need.
It started as the American dream of "freedom on wheels," separating residential and commercial buildings. However, the plan hasn't made American cities better and instead cut them off and stunted growth.
"If you've ever whispered to your cat to 'show the feet, sweetie,' then you're extremely online."
Two decades later, so many boomers that warned millennials to be careful on the internet seem to have forgotten all their own warnings. Their brains are broken, and that destruction is threatening to break our relationships, too.
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
When the bird who dominated Oakland's rose garden turned violent, the question of his fate caused 'rifts that will never heal'
Millions of Americans will be having Thanksgiving alone thanks to the pandemic
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
Want to prepared for anything? These personal water filters will help make questionable water supplies safe to drink.
The tiny island nation brought huge scientific heft to its attempts to contain and study the coronavirus. Here's what it learnt.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
Truly, laughter is the second-best medicine (after the COVID-19 vaccine).
Aliens, coronavirus porn, 5G conspiracies, "Imagine," and other stuff you immediately wiped from your brain.
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
It's for charity, you perverts.
Powell said she would "release the Kraken," but what we got was mostly debunked claims with a bunch of spelling mistakes.
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.