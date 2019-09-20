How The World's Tallest Water Slide Ended In Tragedy
The Verrückt, the tallest water slide in the world with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, was a case study in why safety is way more important than breaking any records.
The Verrückt, the tallest water slide in the world with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, was a case study in why safety is way more important than breaking any records.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Verrückt, the tallest water slide in the world with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, was a case study in why safety is way more important than breaking any records.
How a washed-up celebrity, men's rights activists and true crime stans convinced millions of Americans to buy into a conspiracy theory.
Switzerland is regarded as having the best infrastructure in the world and it isn't really close. YouTuber OBF explores how their knack for design made them stand above every other country.
A teacher ended up in his students' group chat, where cheating was happening. A lot of it. Here's the story — with receipts.
Which cars are the most popular with Reddit users on the r/cars subreddit? This data analysis charts them out.
With D-list actors, cringeworthy dialogue and Party City-quality costumes, people are saying this "Gotham Knights" trailer is reason for a complete and total shutdown of the CW until we can figure out what is going on.
Twenty years later, The Wire remains one of the most influential and respected TV dramas ever. Here are 20 reasons why.
Would you f*ck for crypto?
Vladimir Putin claimed he invaded Ukraine over eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. However, this video essay by RealLifeLore makes a convincing case that Russia did it for control of the country's natural resources.
The world's most coveted NFT collection is becoming something else: highly lucrative I.P. Inside the quest to make Bored Apes the stars of movies, books, albums and shows.
It might be years before flying cars take to the skies, but designers and engineers are already testing the infrastructure they'll need to operate.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
As the 40th anniversary of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" approaches, Drew Barrymore shared a Throwback Thursday video of the time she revealed she was wearing fake teeth with Johnny Carson.
The Russo Brothers discuss how work on the cult series "Community" was vital training ahead of blockbusters like "Marvel's Avengers: Endgame."
Adult Swim has done us all a remarkable service and provided Paul Rudd's iconic skit from "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" in the highest resolution possible.
VKontakte was created to empower free speech, but it has instead enabled government censorship and arrests.
And all the ones who liked Amber Heard's post.
Millie Bobby Brown was doing so well until she reached Da Bomb and attempted to promptly eject herself from the interview.
Sheryl Sandberg's Meta departure marks the end of nothing.
Google employees claim a senior researcher fired earlier this year sought to undermine two more junior AI researchers by suggesting their results were wrong or even falsified.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the elephant in the room during the intro for "Red Table Talk" this week and hoped they would settle their differences. She dedicated her "Red Table Talk" about teaching others about alopecia.
Here's a roundup of some of the most important things that people on r/AskReddit think aren't being taken seriously enough and it might make you realize you're neglecting something you shouldn't.
Need just a bit more room to fit your leftovers into a single container? These crowdfunded meal boxes are flexible enough for the job.
There are two clear frontrunners in the house when it's time to remodel things.
There is still a lot that we do not know about our universe. Derek Muller took a tour of the southern hemisphere's first dark matter underground physics laboratory to see how they're attempting to shed more light on one of the biggest questions facing our understanding of the galaxy.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
"You can't spy on your customers just because it fits in your marketing strategy," British Columbia's privacy commissioner said of Tim Hortons.
Jomboy tackles the most intense at bat in college softball super regionals that didn't want to end.
There are some days after you log off from your favorite website, Digg Dot Com, that you just want to turn down the lights, turn up the D'Angelo and turn your undivided attention to that special someone in your life.
This wrist cam footage from an outdoor jumper shows why this channel is called the Death Star line, out in the Italian Dolomites, due to its resemblance to the iconic scene from Star Wars.
It's the most intriguing seven-game matchup in years.
Technology Connections explains why Americans are so stubborn about giving up their stove-top kettles.
Elvis Presley's licensing company warns any "infringing chapel" in Vegas is risking legal action by portraying the King.
Johnny Depp offered a blueprint for how men in can weaponize their accusers' statements against them. And now the shock-rocker, accused by more than a dozen women of abuse, is also seeking a defamation trial — and already has the support of a fan movement.
Conan O'Brien's longtime assistant and podcast co-host Sona Movsesian recently told Andy Richter about the biggest fight she got into with the late night TV host.
Over 17.2 billion records were compromised between 2004 and 2021.
From $15 wheel locks to $450 ones, Donut Media attempt to see what the tangible differences between dirt cheap and super expensive wheel locks are.
Dave Smith (1950-2022) was one of the most influential electronic music gear designers, not just of his generation, but of all time.
It's not just Uvalde. Cops nationwide can't stop crimes from happening or solve them once they've occurred.
The documents provide new clarity about a much-talked-about but until now opaque process Amazon uses to punish associates it believes are wasting time.
The long read: Germany has been forced to admit it was a terrible mistake to become so dependent on Russian oil and gas. So why did it happen?
A woman narrates a bale of turtles being disrupted by "Gary" who was never invited back to the log ever again.
In a time before gratuitous red-carpet makeouts, one category at the MTV Movie Awards became ground zero for celebrity spontaneity and PDA.
In his own words, the actor and advocate talks about his childhood, his career, his transition, and his life, though not necessarily in that order.
Musk memo: "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."
This comically bad chase scene will make you question whether the people giving "Obi-Wan Kenobi" good reviews actually watched it.