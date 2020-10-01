How The Self-Storage Industry Conquered America
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter early Friday.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
Some people camp in the wilderness. Some choose more unconventional places.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
I thought I was a prison abolitionist. But then a stranger broke into my bedroom.
Planespotters reported that one Boeing E-6B Mercury was flying off the East Coast and another above Oregon
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" traces Carey's journey to becoming a pop star. And it's not without its surprises: revelations from her difficult family life, her abusive marriage to Tommy Mottola, her 2001 Glitter "breakdown" and more.
Stock futures plunged in early morning trading on Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus.
It's more common to hear of stations being abandoned, but very rarely do we hear of the same fate befalling tube lines.
For Bill DeBlasio, a normal dad on Long Island, it's an endless hell sharing a name with the loathed mayor of New York City.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
The rapid global growth of Korean music over the past decade has puzzled non-fans (and even experts), and it seems that the size of K-pop groups might be a mystery, too.
On March 12, Madison Square Garden was empty, the sounds of sneakers squeaking and basketballs thumping radiating in echoes across thousands of empty seats.
Bison and wolf populations are reviving in parts of Europe, in an effort to return some of the landscape to wilderness — but these large beasts are not always welcome.
In November 2018, a young woman who had been one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executives a confidential, forty-two-page draft complaint that accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment, and demanded monetary relief.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
"It's a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility. Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today."
"My laptop broke two weeks ago, and it has my resumé on it. It'll cost $300-$400 to fix, which is an unimaginable amount of money right now."
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum Shannen Doherty reflects on her life, and having to imagine a future without her in it, in an Elle interview following her cancer relapse.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
No, this isn't the plot of a Nicolas Cage movie. A special camera was used to go deep into the famous painting's nooks and crannies.
Has a desire to keep the coronavirus out of schools put children's long-term well-being at stake?
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
Because death is only final if people stop dying.
Newly launched Assembly will decentralize building manufacturing, making it easier and faster to build high-rise apartments.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
The inventor of movie titles turned 100 this year.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.
VICE News spoke with young activists in regions directly impacted by climate change, who are challenging authorities on their climate inaction.
Warning: spoilers ahead. Keanu Reeves was given a full body transformation in "Bill and Ted Face The Music" thanks to this visual effects expert.
At the 2017 U.S. Open, Schwartzman became the shortest man to reach a major quarterfinal in 23 years. He has flirted at the edges of the top ten, having reached No. 11 in the world, and will be right up there again after making it to the finals of the Italian Open last week.
A series of research papers renews hope that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achievable.
How can you order a pizza without saying "extra large, vegetarian, pizza, pepperoni, bacon, tomato, and cheese"?
An investigation into decades of abuse at Shambhala International.
Governor Newsom says he can't. Activists say he won't.
This guy did not sign up for this.
The story of mashed potatoes takes 10,000 years and traverses the mountains of Peru and the Irish countryside; it features cameos from Thomas Jefferson and a food scientist who helped invent a ubiquitous snack food.
Luckily — or for some people, mysteriously — mathematics has great relevance to the real world, sometimes in spite of itself.
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.
One of the most thorough looks at inequality between men and women can be found on the Reddit forum Am I The Asshole. (The answer is usually "yes.")
A new report by the CDC has linked COVID-19 cases to dining at restaurants.