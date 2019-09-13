Recommended

CALLOWAY, SPILLED CAFE, CULTURAL CACHE

5 diggs
It's an internet fight and only the funniest memes will survive. This week's challengers? Jonah Hill's dropped coffee, Caroline Calloway's Yale plates, and cultural impact graphs.
BAKED ALASKA

cnn.com
In the hottest Alaskan summer on record, amid countless signs of a climate in crisis, a camera phone captured a Republican fundraiser on Kenai Peninsula. Judging from the laughs and smiles, you'd never know that they are a few dozen miles from the Swan Lake Fire, now burning for over three months. But the mood is giddy because a surprise caller is on speaker -- President Trump.