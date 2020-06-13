How The Protest Music Of The Bush Era Proves Bad Times Don't Equal Great Art
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Social-media platforms can't evade the scrutiny that so many other institutions in America are currently under.
Americans are pretending that the pandemic is over. It certainly is not.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked Confederate monuments for years, but the map has taken on a new utility now.
If you're on a call, the last thing you want is a loud window unit or fan rumbling in the background. This slick little model from Honeywell has nearly 8,000 reviews on Amazon, and it's well-liked by the shushers among us.
An in-depth exploration of why movie trailers are ditching voice-overs.
The internet was not having Anna Wintour's apology for years of underrepresentation at "Vogue."
For the first time ever, archaeologists have used ground-penetrating radar to map an entire city while it's still beneath the ground.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
HowToBasic found a hilarious way to build the PlayStation 5 using an old Playstation 3, XBOX 360 and LED Lights.
"The promises made in front of cameras, when lights flashed and the eyes of a nation watched, are no more."
Improving your cardio is hard, especially when there's a pandemic going on outside. MoonRun is the portable cardio trainer that helps you get a full-body cardio workout from home. Get it for $150 off at $249 now.
The Action Lab risks life and limb to get his hair cut with a laser by a trusted loved one.
In addition to comments about photos of women who were not thin and not white being "off-brand," a former editor said Barberich picked photos of white people over people of color because she said "white faces" drove more traffic.
A daredevil in Rabat, Morocco does some hair-raising exercises between two buildings
Protesters are tearing down statues of Columbus and other villains of history. The true test will come when they reckon with their heroes.
The so-called lamphone technique allows for real-time listening in on a room that's hundreds of feet away.
Including "misconduct with other countries."
Since coronavirus lockdowns forced workers to take their jobs home, the home office has once again become a much-coveted feature of modern living.
What can the pandemic teach us about how people respond to adversity?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.
Let you hair go wild since lockdown began? Now's maybe a good time to trim up.
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
Here's an infographic which maps out the average worker's compensation rate by state from highest to lowest per every $100 in payroll.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
For young people who moved back in with their parents and siblings during coronavirus lockdowns, adulthood has been suddenly, strangely interrupted.
Here's how COVID-19 entered the state largely unnoticed at first, how cases spiked, how Floridians flattened the curve — and how that encouraging trend began to show signs of reversing.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
For those of us with vulnerable loved ones, the risks of Covid-19 seem more dangerous than ever—with no end in sight.
It was Rowling's transgender fans, like me, who had actually been "canceled," because the author we had looked up to for so long had shown, finally, that she was no fan of us.
Jay Jurden, Dani Fernandez, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ify Nwadiwe took the piss out of the cringeworthy video of various white celebrities attempting to demonstrate empathy for their privilege with their own hilarious mea culpa.
Eels are one of the ocean's great mysteries, but populations have been trafficked to the verge of extinction. Now eel-smuggling gangs are starting to get their comeuppance.
Bad things come in threes as well.
Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.
The infinity pools are no surprise, but TikTok also gives a platform to the ordinary.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Everything that made Brian Fuller's series — its sleek-yet-grotesque style, meticulous pacing, and unique love — was everything that made it feel out of place on NBC. But now that the show has hit Netflix, countless viewers are primed to discover its treasures.
Your travel-like-a-local guide to 74,762 attractions according to 9,526,193 reviews.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
Growing up in the suburban shadow of Bam Margera — a bored, skinny Pennsylvania skater kid hurting himself and his friends for laughs
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
Camden has ranked as the 10th-most-dangerous city in America and is still the most dangerous city in New Jersey.
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street — In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"