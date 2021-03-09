👋 Welcome to Digg

82 diggs theringer.com

The longtime host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette'" is taking time away after defending a contestant's racism. But the inessential nature of his role on the show means that bringing him back would send yet another message that the franchise doesn't truly care about progress.

UNDER THE SEA

522 diggs mic.com

Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.

GAME CHANGER?

259 diggs curbed.com

A 911 dispatch looks about the same no matter where you are in the U.S.: sirens, strobe lights atop police cruisers, and first responders armed with guns and pepper spray, the reason for the call notwithstanding. But if you dial 911 in Denver, you might be greeted instead by a mental-health clinician and a paramedic driving a customized van equipped with food, water, and blankets.

