How The Crash Of Google Revealed How Dependent We Are Of It
On December 14th, Google's apps crashed in spectacular fashion. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on their products.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
On December 14th, Google's apps crashed in spectacular fashion. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on their products.
It's kind of mind-blowing how they can pull all of this off with a straight face.
While the video itself is meant to be an ad for a wooden-encased phone, the sheer degree of engineering required to make this is amazing.
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
In Katy Perry's newly-released music video, aliens (understandably) mistake Zooey Deschanel for Perry and abduct the wrong person.
Here's why detergent packs actually affect the cleaning ability of dishwashers.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Our sophisticated A.I. judges your awful taste in music.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller's investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.
The Monkey Slug Caterpillar is a master of disguise, as captured by David Weiller in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador.
The real estate you can buy for $1 million is very different when you compare Los Angeles to Fall River, Massachusetts.
Voting machine companies threaten "highly dangerous" cases against Fox, Newsmax and OAN, says Floyd Abrams.
The bugs have divvied up duties, one group continues running the route while an army of guards stands-by in attention.
The famous interrogation scene between Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in "Uncle Buck" remains relevant when on a first date in your 30s.
Bunny is more than an internet celebrity, she is part of the latest attempt to research the limits of animal cognition.
Palace intrigue goes digital. The king of Thailand faces new embarrassment after 1,400 photos of his official consort were sent to critical journalists.
Our hearts go out to all the filmmakers that worked hard on their movies only to have a pandemic shut down the world's movie theaters. But there still were some pretty good ones we'll watch eventually as shown here.
Alexey Navalny explains how he allegedly tricked a Russian agent into revealing the details of his poisoning.
MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, dropped out of college in 2016 to figure out how to become the biggest sensation on YouTube. This year, he became YouTube's Creator of the Year. How did he crack the code?
Not everyone can afford a private plane, Larry.
"She's pretty hysterical right now," said the grandmother of the 18-year-old student, Skylar Mack, who broke quarantine in the Cayman Islands.
Jerry Granelli explains how he came up with the drum part to one of the most iconic Christmas soundtracks of all time.
How do you make a business out of sharing office space when no one is going to the office?
As the nation mourns the more than 300,000 people killed by COVID-19, Americans are also remembering the more than 41,000 people who died in gun violence this year.
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
Rather than transferring them over from the last administration.
The top 3 reasons why your Instagram engagement is down right now, and what you can do to bring it back up!
YouTuber NileRed discovered that vinyl gloves contain phthalate ester, a chemically similar compound to methyl anthranilate which is used in grape-flavored foods.
Working in the belly of a beast.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
Some cities and regions in the heartland want to bring energy and vitality to their towns by attracting dynamic workers. The programs are getting a lot of attention during the pandemic.
From the discovery of a giant coral reef pinnacle to a shocking estimate of plastics on the seafloor, these were the biggest marine moments of the year.
It's 10:59 PM, you know what that means. "Up Next at 11, Ho-Ho-Home Invasions are up 9 percent across the county — What you can do to prevent..."
There's something about cheerful jerkily-moving characters that make us feel festive.
There are plenty of options for quality control and to sense check any campaign before it goes live. Yet still, some of the worst advertisements make it into the public domain — brands both big and small.
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
Roald Dahl's classic children's story proved "remarkably accurate" about toxic effects.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2020.
When you consider how high our medical bills and student loans are, $600 really doesn't do that much to help with things.
Having access to clean, safe water is vital in an emergency situation. Keep the LifeStraw with you, and you'll be able to safely drink from any water source.
Source tells Salon that dubious shell-company arrangements to pay top officials were approved by Kushner and Trump.
When your most embarrassing moment on the streets is immortalized by Google.
All too often, promising employees fail to step up when leadership opportunities arise. What is it that holds so many people back?
Furries, fandoms, and other adult content creators outside the mainstream are asking where they fit in among Pornhub's new policies.
It starts from a slightly gross place, but it gets more satisfying as it goes on.
A newly identified variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more contagious than established ones. Here's what scientists know.
These movies might have flown under the radar in 2020, but "The Forty-Year-Old Version," "I'm Your Woman" and more are worth checking out.
Dino Archie recalls the time when he had to stop a peeping tom from peeking at his girlfriend from her window and the unexpected journey that followed afterwards.
Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane.
Deciphering the most beloved, most reviled children's-book author in history.
For the sake of his mental health, Matt D'Avella ditches his smart phone for a flip phone.
It's not the sexiest job in fashion, but it is one of the most important.
Trevor Wilkinson was suspended from his public school for rocking a manicure. Now he's the face of a movement.
On December 14th, Google's apps crashed in spectacular fashion. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on their products.